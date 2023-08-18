The World Soccer Talk SC Freiburg TV schedule will have you all set to watch the club in the Bundesliga and beyond.

Freiburg has been a surprise in recent seasons, reaching deep into knockout competitions after historically being a mid-table side when playing in the Bundesliga.

SC Freiburg TV Schedule and Streaming Links

SC Freiburg on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, August 19 09:30 AM ET TSG Hoffenheim vs. SC Freiburg ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Saturday, August 26 09:30 AM ET SC Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Saturday, September 02 09:30 AM ET VfB Stuttgart vs. SC Freiburg ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1904

Stadium: Europa-Park Stadion

Manager: Christian Streich

Best German top-flight finish: 3rd (1995)

DFB-Pokal: Runners-up (2022)

Best European finish: Europa League round of 16 (2023)

Where Can I Watch the SC Freiburg Match?

The Bundesliga’s home is ESPN+, in English and Spanish, in the USA. Every match is streamed live on the service. You’ll find DFB-Pokal matches on ESPN+ as well. Throughout the season, a handful of league games are simulcast on ESPN/ESPN2/ABC in addition to ESPN+.

Freiburg don’t often qualify for UEFA’s European competitions. But when they do, like in 2023, those games are on Paramount+ in English.

Univision, TUDN, and UniMás televise UEFA games, with Spanish streaming handled by ViX.

Watch SC Freiburg on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

SC Freiburg History

SC Freiburg’s early origins involve precursor clubs and a tangle of name changes. Freiburger Fußballverein 04 and FC Schwalbe Freiburg were both founded in 1904. These two would each change names a few times, before eventually coming together in 1912 to create Sport-Club Freiburg, which also saw the birth of the club’s griffin head emblem.

In the post-World War I years, SC Freiburg engaged in partnerships with several other sports organizations to facilitate the fielding of a team. They eventually settled in with FT 1844 Freiburg in 1938, a relationship which would last until 1952.

After WWII, the Allies disbanded most organizations in Germany, including football clubs. This necessitated the re-forming and re-naming of most clubs, and Freiburg was no exception. They were thus briefly known as VfL Freiburg until 1949, with the SC Freiburg name was revived.

Up to this point, the club had mostly played in either regional amateur to lower-tier professional divisions. This continued until 1978 when they joined the 2. Bundesliga. It wouldn’t be until 1993 that the club made it to the Bundesliga for the first time. They would spend 23 of the next 30 seasons in the top tier, including a 3rd place finish in 1995, their best ever.

Volker Finke was Freiburg’s manager from 1991 to 2007, the longest tenure ever in the history of German professional football. Joachim Löw, who would go on to be the Germany national team manager from 2006-2021, played three stints with the club in the 1970s and 80s, and is the club’s second all-time leading goalscorer.

Freiburg have emerged in recent years with surprise runs – reaching the DFB-Pokal final in 2022, and the Europe League round of 16 the following season.

Freiburg’s Europa-Park Stadion seats 34,700 and opened in 2021. The old ground, the Dreisamstadion, still hosts Freiburg’s reserve team and women’s side.

SC Freiburg News

