Midtjylland is a newer club, only in existence since 1999, but is one of only five Danish clubs to have won the Superliga title since then (and one of only four to have won the title multiple times in that timeframe).

FC Midtjylland TV schedule and streaming links

FC Midtjylland on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1999

Stadium: MCH Arena

Manager: Thomas Thomasberg

Danish top-flight titles: 3 (2015, 2018, 2020)

Danish Cup titles: 2 (2019, 2022)

Best European finish: UEFA Cup second round (2003)

Where can I watch the FC Midtjylland game?

You can find Danish Superliga league games on OneFootball.

UEFA tournaments, including select qualifying games, are on on Paramount+. All Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League matches in the tournaments proper are shown live on the service with English commentary.

Univision, UniMás, TUDN and ViX are where to find Spanish-language UEFA matches.

Watch FC Midtjylland in UEFA on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

FC Midtjylland History

Football Club Midtjylland is only a little over 20 years old. Created in 1999, the club is the result of a long merger process between Ikast FS (founded in 1935) and Herning Fremad (1918). These two clubs had been rivals for many years, but neither were major players in Danish football.

“Midtjylland” translates to “Central Jutland”, reflecting the central location of Herning and Ikast on the Danish mainland peninsula.

The club has performed at a high level since joining the fray. They were promoted to the first division in 2000, via achieving the highest point total of any club ever in the Danish second tier. Since, they routinely place in the upper half of the league table in the Superliga.

The 2010s have been particularly kind. All three of the club’s league titles, and both Danish Cup wins, have come since 2015. This has afforded the club the chance to participate in European competitions on a regular basis as well.

The club’s MCH Arena was built in 2004 and holds 12,000 supporters.

