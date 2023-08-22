Our Clermont TV schedule will have you watching each Les Lanciers match with ease.

Over the years Clermont Foot have had a tumultuous history, and only recently made it to France top tier, Ligue 1.

Founded: 1911 (modern club, 1984)

Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied

Manager: Pascal Gastien

Ligue 1 titles: 0

Coupe de France: Quarterfinals (1997, 2005)

Every Ligue 1 game is shown live on the platforms of beIN SPORTS in the USA.

beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español show about half the games each week, with beIN CONNECT streaming the rest. beIN networks can be found on Fubo, Fanatiz, and Sling.

The Coupe de France airs on FOX Sports networks.

Clermont have never qualified for UEFA competitions, but if they do, you can find Champions League and Europa League on Paramount+. Univision, TUDN, and/or UniMás have Spanish language coverage, with streaming on ViX.

Clermont History

Clermont Foot 63 was established, in its current form, via a merger in 1984 between Stade-Clermontois and AS Montferrand.

Stade-Clermontois dates back to 1911.

Whichever date you use to chart the history of the club, it’s not one filled with glory. Perhaps the biggest highlight of all came in the 1996/97 Coupe de France, where Clermont made it all the way to the quarterfinals.

A stunning comeback in the round of 16 is a famous upset in French soccer. Clermont, then a fourth-tier side, recovered from a 4-0 deficit against PSG to eventually win on penalties.

The club made history in 2014 when they became the first men’s professional club in France to appoint a female manager – Helena Costa.

It would not be until 2021 that Clermont finally reached the top level of the French pyramid. They finished second in Ligue 2 in 2020-21, earning a spot in Ligue 1 for the first time.



Stade Gabriel Montpied opened in 1995 and hold just shy of 12,000 fans.

Clermont news and feature pieces

