UD Almería is a very young club by European standards, founded in 1989.

Almería on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1989

Stadium: Power Horse Stadium

Manager: Vicente Moreno

Spanish top-flight titles: 0

Spanish Copa del Rey titles: 0

Lower Division titles: Segunda División (2022)

La Liga games, and certain Segunda División matches, stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish every week in the US. The Copa del Rey can be found on ESPN+ as well.

The majority of La Liga games are televised as well on ESPN Deportes. Sometimes every game each week is shown on TV, as La Liga rarely has overlapping kickoff times. As such, you can get away with not subscribing to ESPN+ and still see most Almería games.

Almería have never played in a UEFA tournament. But if they do, Paramount+ and Univision/UniMás/TUDN/ViX show matches.

Almería History

Unión Deportiva Almería was founded in 1989, known originally as Almería Club de Fútbol. They were renamed to UD Almería in 2001 after a merger between Almería CF and Polideportivo Almería.

A precursor club in the city was founded all the way back in 1909, Almería Foot-Ball Club. Another club, AD Almería, came about in 1971 and made it from the fourth tier all the way to La Liga by the 1979 season. This was the only time up to that point that any Almería side made it to the top flight. But severe financial issues caused the club to fold in 1982.

While not as quickly as AD in the ’70s, UD Almería has similarly risen swiftly though the Spanish football pyramid.

In just six seasons, UD Almería jumped from the fifth division to the second in 1995. They’d take two steps back by falling to the fourth tier again by 1999. But by 2007, they were in La Liga. Since, they’ve played exclusively in the second tier or above, with eight seasons as of 2023 in the top flight.

The club’s only significant honor so far is winning the 2022 Segunda División. In addition, they appeared in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey in 2011.



The Power Horse Stadium was built in 2004 for the 2005 Mediterranean Games, and has been the club’s home ever since. It holds 21,350 fans, but only 15,274 in soccer configuration.

