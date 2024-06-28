ALL POSTS SECTION "uefa-euro"
Changing starting XI would be risky business for Germany
Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly pondering a decision to include Niclas Fullkrug in his starting lineup against Denmark instead of Kai Havertz. The hosts are set to face off against the Danes on Saturday, June 29 in Dortmund. Germany glided into the knockout round of Euro 2024 after going unbeaten in the group stage. […]
Switzerland block German TV tower to stop Italian spies
As the Euro 2024 competition enters its knockout round, the action is sure to heat up. With 16 teams left, several exciting matches, such as the one between Italy and Switzerland, are about to take place. Finishing in second place in their respective Groups A and B allowed both teams to avoid facing top-tier competition. […]
Southgate's England failing wildly to live up to hype
Qualifying top of the group, avoiding the more difficult side of the draw and only conceding one goal in three games. You’d be forgiven for thinking that things must be looking good for England and their manager Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024. But you’d be wrong, very wrong. Having come into the European Championships as […]
Georgia players set to receive $10 million for Euro 2024 triumph
A former Georgia prime minister wants to give his country's men's national soccer players a massive financial boost for their Euro 2024 performance. Bidzina Ivanishvili, the nation's leader from 2012 to 2013, has offered to pay Georgia's players about $10.6 million. The money will split between the coaches and players of the team. Ivanishvili's donation […]
Euro 2024 has formatting issues despite early successes
Euro 2024 has been an overwhelming success so far. Group stages at tournaments, especially those featuring at least 24 teams, can be quite predictable. After all, the top teams typically breeze through the smaller sides on their way to the knockout round. This current competition, however, has been filled with stellar goals and dramatic moments. […]
Georgia pulls off upset of Euro 2024 with Portugal win to advance
Georgia ranks 75th in the FIFA World Rankings to make it the lowest-ranked team among the 24 competing in Euro 2024. Yet, a remarkable 2-0 win against No. 6 Portugal shot Georgia into the round of 16. Even more impressive, this is Georgia's first appearance in a major international tournament. Based on its win over […]
Euro 2024: The bizarre reason for Denmark's second-place finish
As the group stage of Euro 2024 concluded, England, Denmark, and Slovenia advanced to the Round of 16 from Group C, albeit in a rather unremarkable fashion. Tuesday's Matchday 3 saw goalless draws for both England against Slovenia and Denmark against Serbia, determining the final standings. The Three Lions emerged as the group leaders with […]
England stumble to Euro group win; Slovenia, Denmark advance
Group C of Euro 2024 did not have the most exciting finish despite all four teams fighting for a spot in the round of 16. England had already clinched a spot in the knockout stages, but the team faced rampant pressure from supporters to turn out a better performance. Denmark entered Tuesday in second in […]
Mbappe scores, but Poland holds France to draw at Euro 2024
France and Poland tied 1-1 in an enthralling match in Euro 2024 on Tuesday. Both goals came from penalty kicks, as star strikers Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski each scored from the spot. France entered the game sitting second, just behind the Netherlands, in Group D. Although both teams had four points in the group, […]
Austria tops France and Netherlands in Group E of Euro 2024
Austria pulled off one of the most surprising results of Euro 2024 with a 3-2 win over the Netherlands in the final group-stage match in Group D. Needing a win to jump France or the Netherlands and reach the round of 16, Ralf Rangnick's side put out an inspired performance to defeat the Dutch. Combined […]
Euro 2024 struggles signal end of Croatia golden generation
I found myself at a beach bar in front of a giant TV screen and surrounded by hundreds of fans of every age group adorned in red-and-white checkered soccer jerseys. The music was blaring from the speakers as if the fans needed any motivation before kick-off to get into the mood. The conversations around me […]
Italy wins knockout berth with 1-1 draw over Croatia
Croatia and Italy entered their do-or-die game with a knockout round spot on the line. Croatia needed a win to advance as one of the second-place teams — finishing third with only two points would likely not be enough. Italy could earn an automatic knockout round bid by winning or drawing against Croatia. If Spain […]
Has Italy done enough to show it is a Euro 2024 contender?
Italy and Croatia face off in matchday three at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany. Both are in the running to advance from Group B alongside Spain, as the Spaniards knocked off both sides in group play. Italy's 1-0 loss at the hands of Spain happened at the same time as Croatia's 2-2 draw with […]
Euro 2024 power rankings: Spain, Germany up top
We're already more than a week into the competition, so now is an ideal time to share our Euro 2024 power rankings ahead of the final games. 24: Poland They're the first team to suffer elimination from the group stage, and for good reason. The team looked dull in both of their games despite taking […]
Portugal tops Turkey to earn place in Euros knockout round
Portugal dominated Turkey on Saturday to book their place in the knockout round of the 2024 Euros. A Seleção das Quinas controlled the flow of the match throughout the afternoon, but were also aided by some key mistakes by Turkey's defense. The two teams entered the match as co-leaders of Group F in the competition. […]