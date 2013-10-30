If you’re looking for the Russian Premier League TV schedule for fans in the United States, you’ve come to the right place.

The history of the Russian Premier League on US television and streaming is a long saga where the league has changed from network to network over a series of years. Previously, the Russian Premier League was shown on NGSN, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV and other channels. However, the 2021/22 Russian Premier League season will be available via YouTube.

Russian Premier League TV schedule

All times Eastern.

Since the introduction of the Russian Premier League in 2002, Zenit Saint Petersburg (7 times), CSKA Moscow (6 times), Lokomotiv Moscow (3 times), Rubin Kazan (2 times) and Spartak Moscow (1 time) have won the title. Zenit Saint Petersburg are the current Russian Premier League champions.

From 1992 through 2001, the top level of the Russian football league system was the Russian Football Championship. There are 16 teams in the competition. The league has three Champions League qualifying spots given to the top three teams at the end of the season and the two Europa League spots will be allocated to the fourth and fifth placed teams. The last two teams are relegated to the Russian National Football League at the end of the season.

Bookmark this page and return to it often. You’ll find the latest schedule of TV games, in many cases posted before the information is officially released.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).