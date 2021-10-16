With the bloom of streaming options, DIRECTV STREAM is DirecTV’s foray into the streaming world. Traditionally, DirecTV is one of two major players in the satellite TV market.
In reality, the streaming and satellite options provided do not differ significantly. However, the differences are certainly there. If you are making a decision as to which one to purchase in terms of soccer, here are the major dividers.
First off, let’s break down DIRECTV STREAM and its brief history. Originally known as AT&T TV, DirecTV’s streaming option allows users to watch all sorts of entertainment in a different way. For one, there is no satellite dish or mandatory cable box. Moreover, there is actually a device available for purchase used solely for the streaming service. Yet, it is an additional $120 investment. So, if you would need some kind of device, the option is there.
Next, it is important to know that there are a few options in terms of pricing for DIRECTV STREAM. In fact, there are four choices, just like the satellite TV counterpart. Yet, unlike the satellite options, streaming is a tad more expensive. Base prices for DIRECTV STREAM start at $69.99. That gets you over 65 channels and other on-demand options. With more channels, the price rises. Other plans come out to $84.99, $94.99 and $139.99.
One difference between the streaming and satellite option is that DIRECTV STREAM has no annual contract. You can cancel your plan at any time without any monetary ramifications.
Upcoming Matches on DirecTV Stream:
Tuesday, March 19
- 08:15 PM ET
Argentinos Juniors vs. Rosario Central (Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional)
- CBS Sports Network,
CBS Sports Network,
- Fanatiz,
Fanatiz,
- TyC Sports,
TyC Sports,
- Fubo,
Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream
- 08:15 PM ET
Wednesday, March 20
- 06:00 PM ET
San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz (Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional)
- CBS Sports Golazo Network,
CBS Sports Golazo Network,
- Fanatiz,
Fanatiz,
- TyC Sports,
TyC Sports,
- Fubo,
Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream
- 08:15 PM ET
Belgrano vs. Lanús (Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional)
- Fanatiz,
Fanatiz,
- TyC Sports,
TyC Sports,
- Fubo,
Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream
- 06:00 PM ET
Thursday, March 21
- 01:00 PM ET
Georgia vs. Luxembourg (UEFA Euro Qualifying)
- FS2,
FS2,
- Fubo,
Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream
- 02:45 PM ET
Defensa y Justicia vs. Atlético de Rafaela (Copa Argentina)
- TyC Sports,
TyC Sports,
- Fubo,
Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream
- 03:45 PM ET
Wales vs. Finland (UEFA Euro Qualifying)
- FS2,
FS2,
- Fubo,
Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream
- 05:00 PM ET
Italy vs. Venezuela (International Friendly)
- FOX Deportes,
FOX Deportes,
- Fubo,
Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream
- 07:00 PM ET
Racing Club vs. San Martín de Burzaco (Copa Argentina)
- TyC Sports,
TyC Sports,
- Fubo,
Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream
- 07:00 PM ET
United States vs. Jamaica (CONCACAF Nations League)
- Paramount+,
Paramount+,
- Univision,
Univision,
- Fubo,
Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream
- 10:15 PM ET
Panama vs. Mexico (CONCACAF Nations League)
- Paramount+,
Paramount+,
- Univision,
Univision,
- Fubo,
Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream
- 01:00 PM ET
Friday, March 22
- 02:00 PM ET
Newell's Old Boys vs. Club Atlético Ferrocarril Midland (Copa Argentina)
- TyC Sports,
TyC Sports,
- Fubo,
Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream
- 03:45 PM ET
Netherlands vs. Scotland (International Friendly)
- FS2,
FS2,
- Fubo,
Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream
- 04:15 PM ET
Independiente vs. Deportivo Laferrere (Copa Argentina)
- TyC Sports,
TyC Sports,
- Fubo,
Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream
- 02:00 PM ET
Saturday, March 23
- 03:00 PM ET
England vs. Brazil (International Friendly)
- FOX,
FOX,
- Fubo,
Fubo,
- Sling Blue,
Sling Blue,
- DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream
- 04:00 PM ET
Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago (CONCACAF Nations League)
- Paramount+,
Paramount+,
- CBS Sports Golazo Network,
CBS Sports Golazo Network,
- CBS Sports Network,
CBS Sports Network,
- Fubo,
Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream
- 03:00 PM ET
Finally, the selection of channels is largely similar between the streaming and the satellite service. A couple small difference, such as satellite having Univision but the streaming option not having it, are there. Overall, the channels should be consistent between the two, more or less.
DIRECTV STREAM and Soccer
By its name, you may think DIRECTV STREAM is in the same boat as Paramount+, Peacock or ESPN+. Unfortunately for soccer fans interested in DirecTV, many of the leagues on those services remain exclusive.
There are a couple caveats to that, though. For example, the Premier League rights currently belong to NBC. NBCSN, NBC and the USA Network air Premier League games each gameweek. Generally, that means five or six games can be watched on regular television.
This concept does not always hold true, however. With DirecTV dropping beIN SPORTS from its channel lineup, beIN SPORTS is unavailable on the streaming side as well. Therefore, there is no access to Ligue Un or the Turkish Super Lig on regular TV through DIRECTV STREAM. To watch those games, the best outlet would be something like fuboTV or Sling, which both carry the channel and many of its sister channels.
