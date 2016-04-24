Find out which soccer channels on DirecTV are available to viewers in the United States of America.

DirecTV features a comprehensive offering of TV networks showing soccer matches on US television, but finding the channels on the programming guide can often be a challenge.

To help solve the question of “What channel is the soccer game on DirecTV,” we’ve compiled a thorough listing of all of the soccer-related channels, including which ones are in HD.

Historically, DirecTV has been the best TV provider for accessing all of the soccer channels you need. But with the AT&T takeover of DirecTV, this isn’t the DirecTV that we knew and loved. The availability of soccer channels on DirecTV is not what it used to be. Plus many of the soccer leagues and competitions are moving to streaming, where it’s often cheaper and has more games available than satellite television.

Last updated: June 24, 2020

 

Sports network DirecTV channel numbers
   
Altitude Sports 681 HD
CBSSN 221 HD
Comcast SportsNet (regional) 630, 642, 665, 696, 698 HD
ESPN 206 HD
ESPN 2 209 HD
ESPN Deportes 466 HD
ESPNEWS 207 HD
ESPNU 208 HD
FOX Varies on location
FOX Deportes 465 HD
FOX Sports 1 219 HD
FOX Sports 2 618 HD
FOX Soccer Plus 621, 621-1 HD
FSN (regional) 646, 654, 660, 661, 663, 668, 671, 676, 686, 692, 694 HD
Galavision 404 HD
GolTV 468
MLS Direct Kick 471-477
NBC Varies on location
NBCSN 220 HD
NBC Universo 410 HD
Premiere FC (PFC) 2135 SD
ROOT Sports (regional) 659, 674, 683, 687 HD
Telemundo 406
Time Warner SportsNet 691 HD
TyC Sports 469
UniMas 408 HD
Univision 402 HD
Univision Deportes 464 HD
USA 242 HD
YES 631 HD

 

