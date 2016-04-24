Find out which soccer channels on DirecTV are available to viewers in the United States of America.

DirecTV features a comprehensive offering of TV networks showing soccer matches on US television, but finding the channels on the programming guide can often be a challenge.

To help solve the question of “What channel is the soccer game on DirecTV,” we’ve compiled a thorough listing of all of the soccer-related channels, including which ones are in HD.

Historically, DirecTV has been the best TV provider for accessing all of the soccer channels you need. But with the AT&T takeover of DirecTV, this isn’t the DirecTV that we knew and loved. The availability of soccer channels on DirecTV is not what it used to be. Plus many of the soccer leagues and competitions are moving to streaming, where it’s often cheaper and has more games available than satellite television.

Last updated: June 24, 2020

Sports network DirecTV channel numbers Altitude Sports 681 HD CBSSN 221 HD Comcast SportsNet (regional) 630, 642, 665, 696, 698 HD ESPN 206 HD ESPN 2 209 HD ESPN Deportes 466 HD ESPNEWS 207 HD ESPNU 208 HD FOX Varies on location FOX Deportes 465 HD FOX Sports 1 219 HD FOX Sports 2 618 HD FOX Soccer Plus 621, 621-1 HD FSN (regional) 646, 654, 660, 661, 663, 668, 671, 676, 686, 692, 694 HD Galavision 404 HD GolTV 468 MLS Direct Kick 471-477 NBC Varies on location NBCSN 220 HD NBC Universo 410 HD Premiere FC (PFC) 2135 SD ROOT Sports (regional) 659, 674, 683, 687 HD Telemundo 406 Time Warner SportsNet 691 HD TyC Sports 469 UniMas 408 HD Univision 402 HD Univision Deportes 464 HD USA 242 HD YES 631 HD

Have any questions or feedback about our list of soccer channels on DirecTV? Let us know in the comments section below. Thanks in advance for your support.