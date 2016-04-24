Find out which soccer channels on DirecTV are available to viewers in the United States of America.
DirecTV features a comprehensive offering of TV networks showing soccer matches on US television, but finding the channels on the programming guide can often be a challenge.
To help solve the question of “What channel is the soccer game on DirecTV,” we’ve compiled a thorough listing of all of the soccer-related channels, including which ones are in HD.
Historically, DirecTV has been the best TV provider for accessing all of the soccer channels you need. But with the AT&T takeover of DirecTV, this isn’t the DirecTV that we knew and loved. The availability of soccer channels on DirecTV is not what it used to be. Plus many of the soccer leagues and competitions are moving to streaming, where it’s often cheaper and has more games available than satellite television.
Last updated: June 24, 2020
|Sports network
|DirecTV channel numbers
|Altitude Sports
|681 HD
|CBSSN
|221 HD
|Comcast SportsNet (regional)
|630, 642, 665, 696, 698 HD
|ESPN
|206 HD
|ESPN 2
|209 HD
|ESPN Deportes
|466 HD
|ESPNEWS
|207 HD
|ESPNU
|208 HD
|FOX
|Varies on location
|FOX Deportes
|465 HD
|FOX Sports 1
|219 HD
|FOX Sports 2
|618 HD
|FOX Soccer Plus
|621, 621-1 HD
|FSN (regional)
|646, 654, 660, 661, 663, 668, 671, 676, 686, 692, 694 HD
|Galavision
|404 HD
|GolTV
|468
|MLS Direct Kick
|471-477
|NBC
|Varies on location
|NBCSN
|220 HD
|NBC Universo
|410 HD
|Premiere FC (PFC)
|2135 SD
|ROOT Sports (regional)
|659, 674, 683, 687 HD
|Telemundo
|406
|Time Warner SportsNet
|691 HD
|TyC Sports
|469
|UniMas
|408 HD
|Univision
|402 HD
|Univision Deportes
|464 HD
|USA
|242 HD
|YES
|631 HD
SEE MORE: See our comparison between DirecTV and DISH Network
Have any questions or feedback about our list of soccer channels on DirecTV? Let us know in the comments section below. Thanks in advance for your support.
