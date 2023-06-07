This episode of the World Soccer Talk podcast, featuring a Guillem Balagué Interview, is presented by Sling.

Guillem Balagué is one of soccer’s most famous journalists, regardless of country. Renowned for his ability to capture the emotion and personality of the game, he is a major part of CBS’s developing and entertaining soccer coverage. And, with a new documentary series on Paramount+, there is no better time to learn more about Balagué.

In this interview, Balagué talks about Destination: European Nights, which is now available on Paramount+. The six-part documentary series has the Spanish journalist travel around Europe during the UEFA Champions League. World Soccer Talk’s Kyle Fansler asks Balagué about what it is like to travel around and get to know all these different cultures. With visits to Georgia, Israel and the usual cathedrals of the sport, Balagué has a better understanding of European soccer than most.

Outside of that, Balagué also discusses his work with non-League side Biggleswade United, which is in the ninth tier of the English pyramid. There, he is the chairman of the club. Finally, Balagué talks about his relationship with Grant Wahl. Like Balagué, Wahl was an influential journalist, particularly in the American soccer scene. The two were colleagues, and Balagué was with Wahl just before the latter passed away during the World Cup.

Watch the full Guillem Balagué interview

