This episode of the World Soccer Talk podcast, featuring a Guillem Balagué Interview, is presented by Sling.
Guillem Balagué is one of soccer’s most famous journalists, regardless of country. Renowned for his ability to capture the emotion and personality of the game, he is a major part of CBS’s developing and entertaining soccer coverage. And, with a new documentary series on Paramount+, there is no better time to learn more about Balagué.
In this interview, Balagué talks about Destination: European Nights, which is now available on Paramount+. The six-part documentary series has the Spanish journalist travel around Europe during the UEFA Champions League. World Soccer Talk’s Kyle Fansler asks Balagué about what it is like to travel around and get to know all these different cultures. With visits to Georgia, Israel and the usual cathedrals of the sport, Balagué has a better understanding of European soccer than most.
Outside of that, Balagué also discusses his work with non-League side Biggleswade United, which is in the ninth tier of the English pyramid. There, he is the chairman of the club. Finally, Balagué talks about his relationship with Grant Wahl. Like Balagué, Wahl was an influential journalist, particularly in the American soccer scene. The two were colleagues, and Balagué was with Wahl just before the latter passed away during the World Cup.
Watch the full Guillem Balagué interview
Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike, and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.
Send in your questions, comments and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk) or Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.
|
|
Listen on:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $9.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $12.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $4.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $4.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season