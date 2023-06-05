This episode of the World Soccer Talk Podcast about CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League Final coverage plans is presented by Sling.

We preview CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League Final coverage plans and what viewers can expect. Plus we dive into Financial Fair Play (FFP), and whether Manchester City – if they win – will have their treble triumph tarnished as a result of the investigation that’s going into the accusations of violating FFP. In doing so, we share the thoughts of Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry on the topic.

Also discussed are why salary caps are used by sports teams, whether Manchester City and Inter Milan’s fanbase will be a factor in the Champions League Final TV ratings, news about our interview with Guillem Balague, how UEFA is hypocritical at times.

In the Listener Mailbag segment, we read out your feedback and discuss it on air. Thank you for taking time to share your insightful thoughts. We really appreciate your input, which is the heartbeat of our show. Now in our 17th consecutive year of publishing the World Soccer Talk Podcast, it’s been a long ride but many of you have been with us along the entire way.

Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

