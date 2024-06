Reporting from Cologne, Nick Webster shares the experience of going to an England game in person at Euro 2024 including interviews with several England fans who have spent thousands following The Three Lions. Notably, the conversations were done before England played Slovenia.

Questions are asked of Gareth Southgate, his team selection, and his stubbornness in trying to prove the critics wrong to the detriment of England’s performances.

Nick discusses what to do with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham.

Listen to the episode entitled England sleeping through Euro 2024:

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest-running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Send in your questions, comments, and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk), or via Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which details where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV & streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Catch up on our other podcast episodes on the World Soccer Talk website or anywhere you get your podcasts.