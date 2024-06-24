Nick Webster reports from Cologne, Germany where sunshine appears but it also means dark clouds for Scotland. Nick shares his experiences traveling around the streets and river of Cologne, giving us a flavor of the cathedral city. Onwards, Nick also mentions what his visit to Bochum was like, including an interview with a soccer bar owner and what it’s like supporting a club in Germany.

If you want to learn how German football culture is different, tune in.

Also included is an interview with a Scottish reporter who gives listeners a better understanding of why Scotland is in the state they are right now. He shares his thoughts on whether Celtic and Rangers should join the Premier League, and what the impact would be on the Scottish football system down through the pyramid.

Listen/watch to the latest episode

