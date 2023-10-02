Wrexham is one of the most popular soccer teams in the United States. Despite the fact that it competes in the fourth tier in the English pyramid, millions of Americans have an affection for the side. Attribute that to Welcome to Wrexham, the FX docuseries that chronicles Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney taking over the club.

However, the beneficiaries of that popularity go well beyond the senior men’s side. For example, the Wrexham Women’s team is delivering rapid success. Wrexham AFC Women competes in the Adran Premier, the top division for Welsh women’s soccer. The team is deserving of fans, as it currently leads the Adran Premier table after three games in the 2023/24 season.

The men’s team’s international popularity brings in thousands of fans to the historic Racecourse Ground. Humphrey Ker, the executive director for Wrexham, cites that people from across the globe have traveled to the Welsh town just to watch the club. However, while they are there, fans often stay for more than the men’s team.

Foreign support for Wrexham AFC Women

World Soccer Talk spoke to Gemma Owen, the director of the women’s football operations at Wrexham. Owen said international fans often do the double when coming out to Wrexham. Foreign followers watch the men’s team when it plays on Saturday, then fans stay around to support the Wrexham Women on Sunday.

“We’ve seen an increase in the level of support that we’re getting already,” Owen said. “And that’s before any episodes have gone out that feature us.” Season Two Episode Six of Welcome to Wrexham focuses on the women’s team. It debuts on FX on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. ET.

“What I really hope is that people, when they watch our episodes and they haven’t been to see us before, they see how much value that we add to the sport. They see how much women add to football in general.”

Comparing the atmospheres

Wrexham has pounced on international interest in the audience atmosphere at the Racecourse Ground. A tight-knit stadium that has the aura of the old-school grounds that American fans do not have access to. The Wrexham Women do not play at the Racecourse regularly. While it did set the women’s attendance record in Wales, it calls ‘The Rock’ home. The venue holds 3,000 spectators, while 512 of those are seated.

“There is a different atmosphere, I’m keen to point that out. It’s very different from watching a men’s game, but it is equally enjoyable.”

Owen says anyone traveling out to Wrexham to watch the Women’s team has the opportunity to see an exceptional group of women in an enjoyable atmosphere.

“For anybody out there that might be watching this, come along and watch us if you can. I can guarantee you will thoroughly enjoy yourself first and foremost. Secondly, you will see first-hand what a special group of players and staff we’ve got.”

