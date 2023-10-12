Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is gaining interest from Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids. The Athletic reports that the retired star recently interviewed for the club’s vacant head coaching position.

Not only did Wilshere meet with Rapids brass regarding the opening, but the club is considering hiring the former midfielder. The aforementioned news outlet claims that Wilshere performed well in the interview.

Meeting with Rapids execs was a fairly easy task for Wilshere. After all, the club shares ownership with Arsenal. Stan Kroenke purchased a majority stake in the Rapids back in 2004. The American businessman then acquired a small percentage of the Gunners three years later. However, Kroenke increased his stake in the Premier League side to become the majority owner in 2018.

Former midfielder retired to become Arsenal U18s coach

Wilshere, of course, spent the majority of his playing career at Arsenal. Nevertheless, after a series of injuries, the former star retired from the game just last year. He, however, was not away from the game for long. Wilshere quickly transitioned to become Arsenal’s U18 head coach.

Although he has only been in charge of the U18 team for just over one season, Wilshere has already made an impact. The 31-year-old coach led his youngsters to the FA Youth Cup Final back in April. While the young Gunners eventually fell to West Ham, Wilshere had a positive influence on the group.

Rapids stagnant in the MLS standings

The Rapids are currently without a permanent manager after parting ways with Robin Fraser last month. Potentially bringing Wilshere Stateside may be seen as a bold move due to the coach’s lack of experience. Nevertheless, the club is certainly in need of a different approach.

Colorado currently has just 26 MLS points with just two matches remaining on the schedule. This is currently the lowest point total of any Western Conference club. Signing a pedestrian new coach may not make a significant change at the club. Wilshere would, however, potentially bring a new level of excitement to the team.

Kroenke would be hoping for a similar impact as Arteta

On the coach’s side of things, the move would give the former star a fantastic opportunity to manage a senior squad. The aforementioned report suggests that Wilshere would be open to a switch to senior management. There would also be a level of trust due to the Arsenal connection in Colorado.

Kroenke stuck by Gunners’ boss Mikel Arteta, despite the young coach enduring a tough start with the club in 2019 and 2020. Much like Wilshere, Arteta also did not have much coaching experience before getting the job. Nevertheless, the Spaniard is now considered one of the top young coaches in all of Europe.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Crystal Pix