For the next season, Borussia Mönchengladbach will be fielding Jordan Pefok, an American international who was formerly playing for Union Berlin.

Due to his lack of playing time at Union Berlin, Jordan Pefok has been loaned out to the Bundesliga rival for the duration of the season. The loan deal between Borussia Moenchengladbach and the player was officially confirmed on Thursday.

According to Sky Germany, the buy option in his contract is worth around €5 million. Mönchengladbach’s first two Bundesliga games resulted in a loss and a draw. The club hopes the 27-year-old can turn around its season.

Jordan Pefok seeks playing time with Borussia Mönchengladbach

According to Roland Virkus, the head of sports operations at Gladbach, via Borussia’s official website: “Jordan is your classic number 9. He’s a target man up front, someone who can hold up the ball well, and an experienced Bundesliga player that will really bolster our attack.”

Meanwhile, Oliver Ruhnert, Union Berlin’s director of sports, commented: “Jordan played many games for us and scored important goals. However, the current situation with many offensive players has led us to agree on a loan.”

How did striker fare last season at Union?

During his 42 games with Union Berlin in the 2022-23 Bundesliga season, the striker scored five goals. Also, he provided three assists. He had a great first half of the season. Afterward, he regularly came off the bench.

Pefok featured for Young Boys in the Swiss Pro League before switching over to Germany. The Swiss club had great success during Pefok’s time there as the American played a key role. In 88 total games with Young Boys, he scored 42 times. That included two goals in the preliminary round of the UEFA Champions League.

Pefok, who also goes by Jordan Siebatcheu featured for French clubs Stade Reims, Rennes and Chateauroux.

He swapped allegiances and is now playing for the USMNT. Previously, he played in the French ranks at the youth level. In 2021, he scored the game-winning goal for the Stars and Striper in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals against Honduras.

