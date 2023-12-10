Carlisle United, a club in League One in the English football pyramid, has changed hands in an undisclosed agreement.

The Carlisle United Football Club takeover has been finalized by a Florida relative. Castle Sports Group, owned and operated by the Piatak family of Jacksonville, Florida, now owns the club.

The English Football League (EFL) have issued their approval and confirmation of the acquisition, capping off months of speculation around the transaction. Along with his wife Patty and children, logistics entrepreneur Tom Piatek runs the family firm.

Along with the supporters’ trust, CUOSC, they have succeeded Andrew, John Nixon, Steven Pattison, and Lord Clark of Windermere, who were previously serving. In 2008, the Cumbrian club’s major stakeholder, Fred Story, handed over control to the board.

What did Carlisle’s American owners say?

According to a statement released by Tom and Patty Piatek, who confirmed the acquisition, “After a thorough and meticulous process, we are excited to usher in a new era for the club and its dedicated fanbase.

“This acquisition represents a commitment to the rich history and tradition of Carlisle United, and we are eager to build upon the club’s legacy. Our family has worked diligently to ensure a smooth transition, and we are grateful for the cooperation of all parties involved in making this deal a reality.

“As we take the helm of Carlisle United, we are filled with optimism and enthusiasm for the future. We believe in the potential of the club and its players, and we are dedicated to fostering a culture of excellence both on and off the pitch.

“Our vision is to elevate Carlisle United to new heights and create a lasting legacy that resonates with the community and supporters. Together, we aim to create a football club that not only competes at the highest level but also serves as a source of pride for the local community.”

The takeover has excited local fans and media

How new ownership has helped club since

In a 1-1 draw against Charlton Athletic, Piatak and his family had their first taste of becoming soccer owners. On November 25, they visited the city in northern England to witness the Blues play.

Although it is played in England, the blitz of the Premier League, which is famous all over the world, is noticeably absent. In fact, League One is the third tier of English professional soccer.

As a result, Carlisle’s opponents each week include Stevenage, Peterborough United, Burton Albion, and Cheltenham Town. With the exception of the most ardent soccer fans, they are not exactly household names.

Nonetheless, the little club from northern England may meet famous teams in future promotions, FA Cup or League Cup knockout competitions, or both. There also may be tremendous social and economic advantages for the city and surrounding area if the Piateks are successful in their club goals.

Carlisle United’s devoted and ever-expanding following is said to be filled with hope as they look forward to the exciting possibilities of this new era. While the club’s home games are seeing record-breaking attendance, the army of supporters that travels to away games is a common tale in soccer portals, the Business Crack claim.

In addition, home and away jerseys for the 2023 season, which were released in August, sold out almost instantly in the club store. It’s suggested that it’s a testament to the club’s wildly successful 2023 kit partnership with Umbro.

