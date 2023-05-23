Tottenham Hotspur wants to make some significant changes to their recruitment process. According to The Telegraph, club chairman Daniel Levy has held talks with certain betting companies on how to implement new data-driven transfer tactics. This would potentially be similar to what fellow Premier League clubs Brighton and Brentford have done in recent years.

The north London outfit has seemingly fallen behind other “Big Six” English clubs in recruiting. Despite bringing in top managers such as Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, and Antonio Conte, the club has not collected a trophy since 2008. Meanwhile, every other top Premier League side has won several trophies over the last 15 years.

Top Spurs transfers haven’t panned out recently

Recruitment is certainly a main concern for the club. Spurs have not exactly bought well in the transfer market in recent years. This is highlighted by Richarlison’s $60 million move from Everton last summer. The Brazilian forward has managed just one Premier League goal so far this season.

Other top transfer targets in recent years have also already moved on to other teams. Tanguy Ndombele ($65 million), Giovani Lo Celso ($35 million), and Bryan Gil ($30 million) are all currently on loan.

New Tottenham boss must be willing to be like Brentford or Brighton

Levy is attempting to address this issue by bringing in Scott Munn as chief football officer. The club’s chairman also supposedly has plans to completely overhaul several departments of the team. One of these areas is to focus more on data and analysis. Levy has previously rejected focusing on these areas but is now warming to the idea.

Tottenham’s managerial search also depends on their willingness to work more with data. Feyenoord’s Arne Slot has been heavily linked with the club and has not exactly openly rejected the move. The aforementioned British news outlet claims that Spurs would have to pay the Dutch club about $7.5 million to sign their coach. This fee would increase should Slot also bring his assistants with him.

