Tottenham Hotspur has reportedly placed James Maddison atop its summer wish list. The Leicester City midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best Premier League players in his position. Nevertheless, the Foxes have recently been relegated and Maddison may now soon depart the East Midlands club.

Spurs to target James Maddison without key figures in place

Football Insider claims that Spurs desperately want to secure Maddison’s signature this summer. Vacancies at a number of key positions complicate any potential signings. Spurs have been on the search for a permanent head coach since Antonio Conte left the club in March. Fabio Paratici then also departed the north London outfit as director of football about a month later.

Despite these massive holes, Spurs continue to target Maddison. There is no surprise that a team of Tottenham’s stature wants the midfielder. After all, Maddison scored 10 Premier League goals during the 2022/23 campaign, while adding nine assists as well. The impressive goal output will surely make Maddison a hot commodity this summer.

Tottenham to have competition for midfielder

Spurs will most likely have to compete with other Premier League clubs for James Maddison. Arsenal and Newcastle have interest in Leicester’s star. Both of these clubs are playing in the Champions League next season. Spurs, on the other hand, will not feature in any European competition after finishing eighth in the English top flight.

Along with Leicester’s relegation, Maddison’s contract impacts the player’s future. Currently, he only has one more year remaining on his deal with the Foxes. This means that the club must sell him this summer or risk losing its talisman for free next summer.

Newcastle previously saw a bid of around $60 million for Maddison rejected by Leicester last summer. The Foxes reportedly held out for a fee closer to $75 million. However, the club will most likely receive less money for Maddison during the upcoming transfer window as a result of Leicester’s relegation predicament.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images