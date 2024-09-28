Schalke needs a new manager, and former player Raul is leading the way to be the next boss of the German side. The Spaniard spent a pair of seasons in Germany with Schalke after his record-breaking stint with Real Madrid. He was in the squad the last time Schalke won a major trophy. Now, though, he is the favorite to coach Schalke in what has become the darkest time in the storied club’s history.

Last week, Schalke sacked head coach Karel Geraerts. Despite picking up a win in the side’s first 2. Bundesliga match of the season, Schalke has amassed a mere one point in the five games since then. As a result, Schalke is in the relegation zone after six games, and dropping into the 3. Liga is a legitimate prospect. Jakob Fimpel is overseeing the team on an interim basis, but Schalke wants to bring Raul in on a permanent job.

Raul is one of the future candidates to be the head coach of Real Madrid. With the side currently under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, Raul has served as the head coach of the Real Madrid reserves since 2019. Raul has had success with Real Madrid Castilla. The reserve team narrowly missed out on promotion to the second tier of Spanish soccer. He has played down talk of becoming the next Real Madrid manager in the past, but there is reason for him to want to leave.

Schalke executives flew to Spain this week, but BILD is reporting that had nothing to do with meeting with Raul, at least according to the club. However, the club is starting to prepare plans for the future.

Raul tops Schalke list of coaches, but others remain available

Schalke is not the only team that wants to bring Raul to Germany as a coach. Hoffenheim is a popular name that is in the mix for Raul. Current coach Pellegrino Matarazzo is on the hot seat after a sluggish start to the season. The American has guided the side to just one win in Hoffenheim’s first four games in the German top flight. Despite helping Hoffenheim to European qualification last season, the club may be looking to make an early change.

In that case, Raul would have to decide between his former club and the club that is currently in the Bundesliga. Hoffenheim, at least in the immediate sense, is the better job. Yet, Schalke is indisputably one of the biggest clubs in Germany. Raul could be the one to guide the team back to success and Bundesliga relevance.

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

Should that not happen, Schalke has already lined up backup options. One of those is current interim manager Jakob Fimpel. Depending on how well Fimpel does in his first game as head coach against Prussia Munster, the club may stick with him for the coming season. Another option is the current head coach at Alemannia Aachen, Heiner Backhaus. Backhaus is a Schalke supporter, and he is in the second season with Alemannia Aachen. He led the side back to the 3. Liga after promotion in 2023/24.

PHOTOS: IMAGO