Sergio Busquets announced that he will leave Barcelona at the conclusion of this season. The La Masia product spent his entire senior career to this date with the Catalan club. He helped the club win every major trophy possible, including a famous sextuple of trophies in 2009. Now, the 34-year-old midfielder steps away from the club.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the most likely destination for the World Cup and European Championship winner is Saudi Arabia. Romano did also mention that MLS clubs were in the running. However, talks between Busquets and Saudi clubs are in advanced stages.

Busquets would be yet another major name to move to Saudi Arabia in recent times. After Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr for over $200 million per year, recent reports indicate Lionel Messi is also making the move. That will pocket the PSG forward well over $300 million per year. Granted, Busquets is not likely to make that much. However, it is likely to be a handsome payday before the midfielder hangs up the boots for good.

Sergio Busquets leaves remarkable legacy at Barcelona

Busquets was an integral piece of the Barcelona side that was dominant in Europe for a decade. While he was never the fastest player, he combined in the midfield with Xavi and Andres Iniesta with supreme technical ability. That calm demeanor helped Barcelona dominate possession and use the tiki-taka playstyle to win just about every competition possible.

This season, Busquets is likely to leave as a champion of Spain. All signs point to Barcelona winning LaLiga this season, which would be Busquets’s ninth in 15 seasons. Yet, it is his and the club’s first since 2018/19. Since that time, Busquets took repeated wage cuts and deferrals on salaries to help the club cope with its never-ending financial struggles.

