Inter Miami recently announced construction at Miami Freedom Park is underway. The club’s new home is the headline piece of a 131-acre establishment that includes a bit of everything. There will be restaurants, a technology hub, multipurpose fields and shops. Inter Miami’s new 25,000-seat stadium is the crux of the project. Miami Freedom Park is privately funded, and it broke ground at the end of August.

Inter Miami stated that construction started at the former Melreese Country Club just east of Miami International Airport. However, that may be wishful thinking. There are examples of the expository construction at the new location. Yet, there is nothing that outwardly screams construction.

YouTuber’s Futbol Miami TV visited Melreese Country Club to see what the construction looks like in this early stage. They identified no more than four construction vehicles and a pathway that large construction vehicles can use. On the massive plot of land for Miami Freedom Park, there is just overgrown grass and trees. It still has the layout and characteristics of the golf course that used to reside there.

To be fair, Inter Miami still has ample time before anything has to happen. The club plans to have the facility running by 2025, just in time for Lionel Messi’s last season on his current contract with the MLS club.

Miami Freedom Park construction builds on Messi craze

Even if Inter Miami is still well over a year away from opening Miami Freedom Park, announcing construction keeps fans intrigued. There has been no digging, building, or any other type of construction. However, those processes are not far around the corner.

Inter Miami plans to host an official groundbreaking ceremony later this year. In these announcements about the start of construction, Inter Miami already promoted Messi playing at the new venue.

“We look forward to delivering a food and entertainment destination for families to enjoy year-round,” said Jorge Mas, Inter Miami’s managing owner. “I can’t wait to welcome our fans to our state-of-the-art stadium and hear the chants as Messi and your Inter Miami players take the pitch for the first time in 2025.”

For now, Messi and Inter Miami play at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, which is over 30 miles north of Miami Freedom Park.