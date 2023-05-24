The Scottish Premiership will break its official single-season attendance record on Wednesday. So far, an incredible 3,629,874 fans have purchased tickets and attended Scottish top-flight games during the current campaign. This means that just over 9,000 supporters must attend six league matches on Wednesday to break the record.

The Premiership’s previous record attendance was set during the 2018/19 season with 3,639,331 total fans. Nevertheless, the league will reach a new record with ease this season. Along with the six fixtures set for Wednesday, there is still another round of games remaining on the schedule. There are six more matches at the weekend, as well.

Scottish Premiership thrilled with attendance record

“It is great to see that our clubs in the cinch Premiership are on course to set a new SPFL attendance record,” stated SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster. “It’s hugely encouraging to see our crowds continue to go from strength to strength, given the importance of gate money to our game north of the border.”

“Supporters attending our games help create the unique atmosphere that make our matches so compelling, and I hope they’re looking forward to the many important games across the division tonight.”

Some key Scottish fixtures on Wednesday’s lineup

Among the games to be played on Wednesday include a massive matchup between Rangers and Hearts. The visiting Hearts team currently sits just two points away from third place and a better European qualification phase.

There is also a significant fixture at the bottom of the table set for Wednesday as well. Cellar dwellers Dundee United can potentially get out of last place with a victory against Kilmarnock. There is even a chance that Dundee could leapfrog its opponents in the table should it win by three goals.

According to The Herald, the average attendance at Scottish Premiership matches this season per round is currently over 100,000 fans. This is the highest attendance per capita in all of European soccer during the current campaign.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images