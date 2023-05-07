US Mens National Team (USMNT) striker Ricardo Pepi’s club FC Groningen has been relegated from the Dutch Eredivisie after a terrible season.

The 20-year-old joined the Dutch club on loan from German side FC Augsburg last summer, netting 12 goals this season.

However, his heroics weren’t enough as Groningen endured a terrible campaign in which they just garnered 18 points, winning just four games and losing 21 times this season.

Their relegation from the top division was confirmed this weekend when they drew 1-1 against Go Ahead Eagles earlier on Sunday.

Pepi bright spark in a difficult campaign

Pepi has been the bright spark in the club’s dismal campaign. However, with the club failing to stave clear off the drop, his future will be uncertain.

The USMNT striker has captured the spotlight with his performances, contributing not only with his goals but also setting up three throughout.

Pepi thus became the first player since former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez to have registered 15 goal involvements in a single season for Groningen.

Future with the USMNT

His performances will keep in contention regularly for the USMNT in the coming months but it remains to be seen if he can cement his place in the national side after a tough last couple of years. It was a huge surprise for fans when the former FC Dallas player was ignored for the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Pepi made his debut for the national side at just 18, having 14 MLS goals to his credit.

When Augsburg paid over $20m to secure his services last year, it was believed that the youngster would finally come of age and fulfil his potential in Europe. However, a disappointing next few months saw the player make 15 appearances without hitting the back of the net even once.

Since then his exploits in the Eredivisie have been praiseworthy, and it is believed that he might return to Germany to show Augsburg to show his development. Whether or not he becomes a regular for the German next season, it remains to be seen what his prospects with the national team have in store.

