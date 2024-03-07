Manchester United are looking to replace Erik ten Hag with an Italian manager, and Roberto de Zerbi isn’t the only candidate.

Throughout this season, Ten Hag has been subject to increased scrutiny from Red Devils’ supporters. After tumbling out of the Champions League group stage, he has been unable to maintain pace with top Premier League sides.

Manchester United, after a decent 2022/23 season, should have been among the top contenders this time around. Still, they have only the FA Cup to contend with for a major prize.

Thus, the Red Devils fans are becoming impatient with the manager after more than 18 months in charge. Now, with a desire to begin a new era, Sir James Ratcliffe will likely fire Ten Hag in the summer.

Ratcliffe and his INEOS company are reportedly considering alternative possibilities for taking over coaching duties. As a result, Bologna manager, Thiago Motta has been suggested as a potential replacement to the Dutchman at Manchester United.

Internal talks at Old Trafford

There are few young coaches on a global scale with the same level of respect as Thiago Motta. While he spent his formative years in Brazil, he spent most of his professional career playing as a sharp and astute midfielder in Europe.

The player, who was born in Brazil but represented Italy, had spells with Barcelona, PSG, Inter, Atletico Madrid, and Genoa. The former Italian national team player took over PSG’s under-19 squad in 2018 after hanging up his boots.

The 41-year-old has coached Italian teams, but thus far just Bologna, Genoa, and Spezia. During his time at Bologna, Motta’s worth has skyrocketed as well. Ratcliffe and the United board have reportedly discussed the Italian internally, per TEAMtalk.

This likely includes incoming CEO Omar Berrada, Jean-Claude Blanc, and Sir Dave Brailsford; however, Berrada will not be able to start working until he finishes his gardening leave.

What can Thiago Motta bring to Manchester United?

Motta won the Champions League with Barcelona and Inter while working under Jose Mourinho. However, he is more like Pep Guardiola than the frank Portuguese coach.

His success with Bologna gives the impression that he can win with a great team. His squad never thinks they are not good enough, play like clockwork, and aren’t scared to start from the back. Most importantly, they don’t have the same inferiority mentality as the other Italian teams.

Although his style of play differs from that which defined his prime at Barcelona, it is undeniably a very European one, emphasizing speed, verticality, and concrete. His 4-1-4-1 formation is a brilliant tactical move that sounds like an accordion with more air inside, smashing teams like a pressure machine.

Thanks to Motta’s ability to forge its own technical and character identity, Bologna has produced performances that more than justify a Champions League berth. His old club Barca is also keeping tabs on the young strategist after Xavi decided to leave after the ongoing season.

PHOTOS: IMAGO