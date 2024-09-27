The much-anticipated Premier League semi-automated offside technology is facing a delay with its introduction now likely to be pushed back to 2025. The system promises faster and more accurate offside decisions. However, despite unanimous approval by clubs in April, it will not be ready for deployment this year as originally planned. The technology had been expected to roll out after one of the upcoming autumn international breaks. Nonetheless, ongoing trials have postponed its launch.

The introduction of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) was initially set for autumn 2024, with October being viewed as a potential starting point. However, as confirmed by The Guardian, Premier League clubs were informed during a shareholders’ meeting in London that testing of the system remains incomplete. Tony Scholes, the Premier League’s Chief Football Officer, gave club officials an update during the meeting; indicating that the technology may not be in place by mid-November either. As such, a winter or early 2025 launch appears more likely.

Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer of Professional Game Match Officials (PGMOL), had hoped for the technology to be introduced this year, especially after it had been successfully tested in other competitions. “It is crucial to manage expectations on the launch date,” said a Premier League official. The ongoing trials are necessary to ensure the system’s smooth operation. But they mean that fans and players alike will need to wait longer for the improved efficiency it promises.

What is Premier League semi-automated offside technology?

SAOT is a cutting-edge system designed to address one of the most contentious issues in soccer: offside decisions. Already in use in UEFA competitions like the Champions League, Europa League, and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the technology uses artificial intelligence (AI) and a network of high-speed cameras to track player movements and the ball. This system eliminates the need for manual line drawing by referees; this has been a major point of frustration with the current Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.

The main advantage of SAOT is that it significantly reduces the time it takes to make offside decisions. According to league officials, it could shorten the average VAR check for offside by about 31 seconds. The system also enhances transparency for fans by providing a 3D visual of the offside line, which is displayed on stadium screens. This feature is expected to improve the clarity and understanding of offside calls for both players and spectators alike.

The solution to VAR’s lingering issues?

The introduction of VAR in the Premier League has been a double-edged sword. It has improved the accuracy of decisions, boosting the success rate of offside calls from 82% to 96%. However, the report claims that the time taken for reviews has drawn widespread criticism. SAOT aims to address these concerns by integrating AI and automating offside detection, reducing the time required for referees to confirm decisions.

The semi-automated system has already proven successful in international competitions, with UEFA employing it in both the Champions League and Serie A. As fans become increasingly frustrated with the length of VAR reviews, the Premier League sees semi-automated offside technology as a potential game-changer.

Photo: IMAGO / PA Images