NBC is taking its Premier League fan fest to a new city in Nashville this coming April. Previously, NBC has visited cities like Orlando, Austin, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. In total, over 70,000 fans have made it out to these events. NBC works to provide a live matchday experience for those in attendance. They also have the chance to meet and mingle with some of the pundits and hosts on NBC’s studio coverage.

The Premier League fan fest in Nashville is April 6 and 7 at Broadway and Riverfront Park. This is the same location as the NFL Draft in 2019. At this event, NBC will send Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe. Those are the four regulars on NBC’s weekend coverage of the Premier League. Additionally, special guests will make an appearance. For example, previous Premier League fan fests included Alan Shearer and Gary Cahill, both of whom played in the Premier League for many seasons.

This weekend is of particular note because it could be an integral point in the season. The Premier League already scheduled games on this matchday. Some of the notable contests include Brighton and Hove Albion against Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers against West Ham United. Yet, the biggest game is undoubtedly Manchester United hosting Liverpool. When these two played earlier this season, it became one of the most-watched Premier League games of all time. If the two clubs can maintain form this season, there is no reason this game should also draw in millions.

Nashville gets a Premier League fan fest

Then, at the event itself, it helps to take advantage of two clubs that surely have a major following in the area. Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are three of the most popular clubs in the world. They should have a strong turnout for important games come early April.

Also, those fans will have the opportunity to see club mascots, participate in activities and watch games with other fans. The Premier League trophy will also be on display. Arsenal and Liverpool fans will hope to see the players they support lift that trophy in 2024.

Lyndsay Signor, the Senior Vice President of Consumer Engagement at NBC Sports, is excited to bring the energy of a fan fest to a city that knows how to throw a party like Nashville.

“We’re thrilled once again to partner with the Premier League to bring our Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest to Nashville for what will be an unforgettable weekend,” said Signor. “Premier League supporters have always brought incredible passion to our Fan Fests and we expect that to be fully amplified by the energy and excitement that Nashville’s Broadway is known for.”

Nashville emerging as a soccer destination

Nashville has quickly developed into a frequent spot for soccer fans. In addition to producing the 2022 MLS MVP in Hany Mukhtar, US Soccer has put World Cup qualifying games and other key contests in the Music City. With much to do in Nashville, the 2024 Premier League fan fest should be a party.

More information regarding times and guests will come out as the event nears in April.