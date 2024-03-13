Even though Real Madrid has a partnership with Adidas, the arrival of Kylian Mbappe might lead to Nike designating the Frenchman as their own sports brand.

Mbappe allegedly informed PSG last month that he would be leaving the club when his contract ends on June 30. Despite denials in other places, Spanish reports suggest the 25-year-old already has a five-year deal in place.

Despite the lack of an official announcement, the Frenchman looks likely to leave the French capital for its Spanish equivalent in preparation for the 2024-25 season. It would be a stroke of genius on Madrid’s part to get a superstar of the future for nothing.

Even with Mbappe’s signing-on fee and salary demands met, the player’s famously hardball mother Fayza Lamari will be difficult, if not impossible, to please. After the details are worked out, however, it should be profitable for everyone involved.

Mbappe set for own Nike brand

Mbappe could see a meteoric increase in his status and riches in addition to his new salary at the Bernabeu. Nearing completion of his free move to the Spanish club, Mbappe will receive a signing-on bonus of over $142 million.

Nevertheless, after joining Real Madrid, the France captain may get a substantial windfall from Nike. It seems like the American clothing brand has Kylian Mbappe’s label all but set to launch this summer. As is common for athletes, the Frenchman wears Nike as his official athletic apparel brand. Not only does he wear Nike gear, but Cristiano Ronaldo does as well.

Like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Rafael Nadal before him, Nike is getting ready to give him his own line. The rising star striker would make history as the first Nike soccer player to have products marketed in his name.

In addition to being Mbappe’s boot sponsor, reports from Spain suggest that one of Nike’s most renowned customers may be in the midst of a unique project. Eduardo Inda, chief pundit of OK Diario, made the claim when appearing on El Chiringuito.

“Nike, which is the brand that fits the player, is seriously considering creating a line of its own for the player once he signs for Real Madrid. This is a privilege that Nike has only given three world athletes. One is Michael Jordan, which has the main line. The second is LeBron James and third is Rafa Nadal. Kylian Mbappe could be the footballer that has his own line within Nike,” he said.

What does it mean for Real Madrid?

In 2019, Mbappe inked a 10-year contract with Nike. If it comes to fruition, it will extend his rumored deal with Madrid until its expiration.

Mbappe reportedly receives $15.3 million every season as part of the Nike arrangement, OK Diario says. He is the second highest-paid player for the Oregon sportswear giant, behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid uses Adidas as their official sponsor, even though Mbappe is signed with Nike. With $167 million in revenue from jersey and apparel sales, the Spanish powerhouse was $26 million short of their La Liga rivals, Barcelona.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.