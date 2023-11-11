Follow Man United vs Luton live updates from Old Trafford in the Premier League match, including team lineups, how to watch, and the latest scores.
|WHO
|Manchester United vs Luton Town
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, November 11, 2023
|WHERE
|USA Network, Universo and Fubo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
It’s been a wild week for both Manchester United and Luton Town who face each other on Saturday. Luton Town were minutes away from defeating Liverpool. Meanwhile, Manchester United suffered a loss against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
Erik Ten Hag’s side will be hoping to turn around their poor home form at Old Trafford in the league.
Man United Luton live: Red Devils face The Hatters
For viewers in the United States, the match commentators are Ian Crocker and Michael Bridges.
Follow along with live updates as well as our analysis and observations.
55' Great work ethic from Luton
Luton are not giving an inch to United. The visitors have a good spell of possession and we are in the middle of an absorbing encounter.
49' Hojlund comes close
Mount wins a free kick in a dangerous position in the right wing. Fernandes takes the freekick from which Hojlund just heads wide. That was close for the hosts
We are underway for the second half
Can United get the get-away goal or will Luton get a shock win at Old Trafford
Half Time: Manchester United 0-0 Luton Town
United fail to get a goal before heading into the tunnel. Eric ten Hag's side will need to improve as Luton have been well marshaled in their defensive duties.
41' How have United not scored
Hojlund puts Garnacho through but the Argentine youngster takes too much time while one-on-one with Kaminski. Luton defenders get back and clear it away, what a chance...
40' United make their first switch
Mount replaces Eriksen as the Danish midfielder limps off.
37' Luton come close
The visitors come close to snatch the lead but Onana makes a great save to deny Morris' header. Seconds later, Townsend hits it straight to Onana. That was a scare for United
30' Manchester United 0-0 Luton Town
The visitors have marshaled their defense brilliantly. Rob Edwards' side have been resilient. Meanwhile, Rashford's strike hits Osho for a corner. It could have gone anywhere. Meanwhile, VAR checks for a penalty, but it's clear and we go on...
23' Luton growing into the game
Luton aren't carried away by the occasion as Ogbene has a strike straight at Onana. As United get on the other end, no one gets on the end of Bruno Fernanades' superb cross.
Stat: United has led teams for only 29 minutes this season at Old Trafford.
20' Luton win a corner
Onana gives the ball away and Luton work it well on the left side to win a corner. However, nothing comes of it. United, meanwhile, create a good opportunity as Garnacho darts in from the left but shoots over.
16' McTominay heads over
After Dalot puts an inviting ball in the box from the right wing, McTominay just heads over. Great run by the Scot in the final third.
13' Luton well organized
United have the majority of the ball as Luton are happy to sit back with a back five. Rashford and Garnacho trying to be as wide as possible to stretch the visitors' back line.
10' What a save from Kaminski
This could be the save of the season. Kaminski denies Hojlund from point-blank range following Rashford's cross from the right wing.
How has the United striker not scored from there?
6' United win an early corner
The hosts win an early setpiece but nothing comes off it. There is also a VAR check for a potential handball by Luton but the check is complete, and we resume
3' United dominating possession
The hosts are having the lion's share of the ball. Luton hardly have had a touch of the ball
And we are underway
United get us off
The team news are in
Manchester United: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Reguilon, McTominay, Eriksen, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund
Luton: Kaminski, Osho, Lockyer, Mengi, Kbore, Nakamba, Barkley, Doughty, Townsend, Ogbene, Morris
