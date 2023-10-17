SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area looks set to miss out on hosting 2026 World Cup matches. The arena was previously one of 11 total arenas in the United States hosting games at the upcoming tournament. However, a significant dispute between the owners of the stadium and FIFA appears to have scuppered these plans.

According to ESPN, FIFA will not allow games at the 2026 World Cup at SoFi Stadium. The decision comes down to an ongoing feud between the organization and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. Stan Kroenke currently owns the arena, as well as NFL team L.A. Rams. The American businessman is also the majority owner of Premier League side Arsenal.

It was reported last month that Kroenke was not happy about the financial aspects of the deal. The stadium owner challenged the split of money distribution between FIFA, the city, and SoFi Stadium. Kroenke believed his arena deserved more money in the agreement. Owners of the arena are also expected to receive commercial assets in advance. However, this has not yet occurred.

Reporter says that stadium has flaws with pitch

ESPN‘s John Sutcliffe has also claimed that there are issues with the field at SoFi Stadium as well. “A source told me that they are 90 percent sure that SoFi Stadium, the most expensive stadium in the world, has a design problem,” Sutcliffe stated on Monday night.

The arena would need renovations to accommodate FIFA’s demands regarding the size of the pitch. Kroenke, however, is not exactly willing to undertake the construction of the arena due to high costs. In turn, the businessman is backing out of the deal with FIFA.

Los Angeles World Cup games could move to Las Vegas

SoFi Stadium was a frontrunner to potentially host the 2026 World Cup Final. However, the massive match is now likely going to either New York/New Jersey or Dallas. “A lot has been said about SoFi Stadium possibly being the venue for the 2026 World Cup Final,” continued Sutcliffe.

“The final is being fought out between MetLife in New York and AT&T in Dallas, and I understand that Dallas is winning. It would be the headquarters of the World Cup.”

Assuming Los Angeles is out of the 2026 World Cup completely, their games may pivot to Las Vegas instead. Allegiant Stadium would then potentially host tournament games. Much like SoFi stadium, Allegiant Stadium is also a new, state-of-the-art NFL arena.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire