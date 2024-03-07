Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has made some interesting comments regarding Manchester City ahead of their upcoming matchup. The two clubs are currently neck and neck atop the Premier League table. Liverpool enters the weekend leading the reigning European champions by a single point. However, the matchup at the weekend will be pivotal in how the race will ultimately turn out.

Alexander-Arnold recently spoke to FourFourTwo about the differences between the two top teams. The defender claimed that recent successes essentially mean more to their fans than to the City supporters. “It’s difficult,” said the Reds star. “You’re up against a machine that’s built to win – that’s the simplest way to describe City and their organization.”

“Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially. How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it probably means more to our fans.”

City spending doubles Liverpool, far more trophies for Blues

Both City and Liverpool have been the top two English teams in recent years. The Reds have collected six major trophies since the start of the 2013/14 season. City has done even better than their rivals by picking up 16 pieces of silverware during this stretch. The latter side, however, has earned more trophies by outspending every other Premier League team.

According to a recent study, Liverpool has racked up a collective net spend of about $494 million over the last decade. City, on the other hand, has recorded a net spend of just over $1.1 billion during this same timeframe.

Both teams have already won trophies so far this season. City began the campaign with a UEFA Super Cup triumph and then later won the FIFA Club World Cup. Liverpool most recently topped Chelsea to collect the Carabao Cup back in February. Along with the Premier League, the duo can also still win European trophies this season as well.

Two teams meet at the weekend for control of the EPL title race

Alexander-Arnold’s comments about the two groups of fans only add tension to the upcoming massive match. City players and supporters will almost certainly not appreciate the remarks. Nevertheless, the England international did end the aforementioned interview by praising his upcoming opponents.

“From the turn of the year, City switch it on and it’s a difficult machine to stop,” continued Alexander-Arnold. “But we’ve shown in the past that we’ve been able to do it and there’s no reason why we can’t go and match them this season.”

“We’re excited to be involved with City and know we’re in a good position. I’m sure they’ll be motivated, as are we. It’s going to be an exciting end.”

Pep Guardiola’s side will travel to Merseyside for the matchup at the weekend. The two English giants are set to face off on Sunday, March 10 at Anfield. Whichever team wins the game will immediately take control of the Premier League race.

