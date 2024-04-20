As the summer transfer window approaches, Bernardo Silva’s future at Manchester City remains unknown, making him an intriguing subject once again.

Last week, it was reported that Bernardo Silva had already made up his mind to go from Manchester City this summer. The Portuguese playmaker has been in England since 2017 and has more than 340 games under his belt.

He has been the subject of much conjecture about Pep Guardiola’s long-term plans. Yet, he remains an integral part of the team to this day. Earlier this season, Silva signed a new contract with Manchester City that would keep him with the club until 2026. However, there is a $62 million release clause in the agreement that may be triggered this summer.

It is now widely believed that the 29-year-old will go at the conclusion of the season. Especially, after many high-profile European clubs were connected with him in recent months. It would seem that the player considers Barcelona to be his first choice.

Joao Felix guarantees Silva’s arrival

Barcelona are one of the teams who want to sign Bernardo Silva after the season ends, according to Catalunya Radio. For at least three years, the Blaugrana have allegedly been pursuing the Portuguese midfielder. However, the club’s financial woes prevented the transfer from going through.

Despite many unsuccessful efforts to join the Catalan squad, Bernardo Silva still considers a transfer to Barcelona a top priority, according to the article.

The Camp Nou outfit will have greater leeway in 2024 as the situation improves. Nevertheless, they must sell players before they can sign new ones. Joao Felix started the speculations earlier this year when he said he had persuaded his colleague to join the Catalans in the summer.

“If I were (Sporting Director) Deco for a day, I would sign Bernardo Silva without a doubt. Let them bring him (to Barca). Have you seen him play? He’s even better as a person. He’s from (Joao) Cancelo’s generation.

“Now players last until they are 35-36 years old. His sister-in-law is here, (he’s asked me) about how things are here, the weather, tax issues… I told him it’s all right for him to come. I don’t think Manchester City will make it easy. For $63 million I would bring him, even for $65-76 million.”

“He would like to wear the number 10. It’s a very important number at the club, you can’t give it to just anyone, you have to be careful. It’s my favourite number, but I’ve never worn it.”

PSG look to ruin Barcelona plans for Silva move

Meanwhile, according to a new report from Diario AS, Paris Saint-Germain will interfere with Barcelona’s summer transfer window pursuit of Silva.

According to the source, the Parisian giants will reportedly make another go for the services of the 29-year-old midfield master this summer.

Apparently, they had already attempted to recruit him last summer. Luis Campos, director of PSG, has a soft spot for Silva and is looking to bolster the team’s roster in preparation for life beyond Kylian Mbappe.

The issue is set up to be fascinating since Silva’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has solid ties with both Barcelona and the French side. This makes the Portuguese agent a potential key to unlocking the situation.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Action Plus : IMAGO / NurPhoto