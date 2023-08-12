Alexander Isak helped Newcastle United thrash Aston Villa 5-1 at St James’ Park on Saturday evening. The Magpies started their Premier League campaign in a stunning fashion.

An entertaining first 16 minutes saw three goals scored. Newcastle’s summer signing Sandro Tonali broke the deadlock in the 6th minute.

The Italian got on the end of a fine lofted cross from Anthony Gordon from the left wing to score.

Five minutes later, Villa were level. On this occasion it was another new signing in Moussa Diaby. He latched onto Ollie Watkins’ headed ball to hit the back of the net with aplomb.

Isak and Newcastle stunned the visitors

Newcastle restored their lead in the 16th minute. Sven Botman directed Tonali’s weighted cross onto the path of Alexander Isak who scored with a clinical finish.

The visitors did have a couple of opportunities to restore parity but they failed to take their chances.

Isak grabbed his second in the 58th minute to give Newcastle a two-goal cushion with a sublime finish. The 23-year-old Swede won the ball back from Ezri Konsa before taking a touch and then lifting his shot over Emiliano Martinez in the Villa goal. Matty Cash should have made it 3-2 but he missed an open goal after Nick Pope could only parry Watkins’ powerful shot onto the path of the Polish right back.

It was then 4-1 in the 77th minute when Tonali threaded a brilliant pass to Harvey Barnes to open up the visitors’ defense. The former Leicester City winger beat the offside trap to thread it through for another substitute Callum Wilson who lifted the ball past Martinez to make the three points safe.

Villa’s misery was finally over in the 95th minute when Barnes got his debut goal with a finely taken finish into the bottom corner. Newcastle could have easily scored several more but were guilty of missing clear-cut opportunities as Eddie Howe’s side delivered a statement performance in front of their vociferous home fans.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images