FIFA has revealed that the match schedule for the 2026 World Cup will be announced on Sunday, February 4. The details will be shared during a live broadcast that will be streamed worldwide as well as on US television. Here’s how to watch FIFA’s World Cup game schedule announcement:

Viewers can tune in from 3 pm Eastern Time. FIFA will air the highly-anticipated announcement live on FOX television as well as either Telemundo or Universo. Additionally, the announcement can be streamed on FIFA+ and Fubo.

Finally, soccer fans in the United States will be able to learn the news. This comes after we had earlier reported that FIFA’s delay in finalizing the schedules is affecting the preparations of the host cities.

Watch FIFA’s World Cup game schedule announcement

During the special program, the schedule for all 104 matches will be announced while also revealing the location of the tournament’s opening matches in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. The 2026 World Cup will have 16 iconic venues spread across the three countries.

These are reportedly in Atlanta, Boston, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Franciso, Monterey, Toronto, Vancouver, Mexico City, and Guadalajara.

Canada will host the showpiece event for the first time in nearly 40 years. In 2015, they played host to one of the most successful FIFA Women’s World Cup. Mexico, meanwhile, will stage the event for the third time since 1970 and 1986, while for the US it’s their first since 1994. The largely successful event still captivates the minds of lifelong soccer fans who witnessed the magic of Romario and Bebeto who led Brazil to their record fourth title.

It will be interesting to see how the USMNT does in the showpiece event. They had lost to Brazil in 1994 in the knockout stages in front of their home fans while in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, they bowed out with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

World Cup Final awaits

The host city of the much-awaited final is also eagerly anticipated which is scheduled to be held on July 19, 2026. According to a report, the final will be held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The Arlington arena has been reckoned as the overwhelming favorite to host the final for quite some time.

The venue will be hosting several 2024 Copa America matches and has also held CONCACAF Gold Cup and National League matches. Moreover, it hosted the El Classico between Barcelona and Real Madrid last year. Texas will also reportedly be FIFA’s home base for the iconic tournament and has the most populous metro area in the southern United States.

While no doubt it’s a state-of-the-art arena, there have been concerns regarding the playing surface. Despite the Dallas Cowboys playing the NFL on artificial turf, natural grass has been laid down, and issues like players’ cleats sticking and causing injuries remain talking points.

New York’s MetLife Stadium was also in the running for the honor of hosting the final. The good news is, we will find out the answer, for sure, on February 4.

Meanwhile, the report from FIFA also states that ticket information will be available on the governing body’s official site while pre-registrations for hospitality packages are also available.

Photo: IMAGO _ Ulmer