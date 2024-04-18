Tickets to this summer’s friendly between Manchester United and Liverpool in Columbia, South Carolina, sold out within three hours of going on sale. That is particularly impressive given that Williams-Brice Stadium, the hosting venue for this game, has a capacity of over 77,000. More noteworthy, tickets are now available on the secondary market.

Buy tickets to Manchester United against Liverpool in South Carolina

If this venue seems unfamiliar to soccer fans, that’s because Williams-Brice Stadium has never hosted a soccer game of this stature. Traditionally the home of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks football team, the Southeastern Conference school has developed a tremendous atmosphere. Charlotte, NC, which is just an hour and a half, has hosted friendlies before. Liverpool has played in Charlotte, NC, twice. Now, both red clubs are making their debuts in South Carolina.

Busy set of summer friendlies for both clubs

While tickets sold out fast for the friendly in South Carolina, both Manchester United and Liverpool have other games that fans can also attend. As part of the schedule of summer friendlies in the United States, Manchester United is playing across the country. Meanwhile, Liverpool has a slew of games on the east coast.

For Manchester United, the side starts its American tour in Inglewood, CA. Manchester United faces Premier League rival Arsenal in the Los Angeles area on July 27. The second friendly the club is playing is at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, CA, four days later. United is facing Real Betis of LaLiga at one of the newer venues in the United States. Finally, United comes east to South Carolina to close with this Liverpool friendly.

Liverpool is playing the same two opponents in its three-game schedule this summer. On July 26, Liverpool faces Real Betis in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium. Five days later, Philadelphia hosts a friendly between Liverpool and Arsenal before the Manchester United game.

The three hours it took Liverpool vs Man Utd tickets to sell out is record-breaking for the stadium on the campus of the University of South Carolina. For example, Beyonce and Jay-Z had a concert there in 2018. Manchester United-Liverpool sold out faster than their concert. These two icons of English soccer are always going to draw a crowd, but this level of interest is still surprising.

