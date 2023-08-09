Crystal Palace has relied on Vicente Guaita as their starting goalkeeper for a long time.

He has always delivered, never failed to impress, and won the hearts of his fans. Nonetheless, that might change soon.

The 36-year-old just renewed his contract with the South London club in January, keeping him there until June of 2024. But Roy Hodgson has had to deal without him and depend on Sam Johnstone in goal for Palace throughout the pre-season.

Roy Hodgson speaks out on Vicente Guaita at Crystal Palace

Guaita is disgruntled with Crystal Palace. Consequently, he declined to participate in any of Crystal Palace‘s pre-season games, as disclosed by manager Roy Hodgson.

“He’s refused to play in our games so far. Sam Johnstone is the only choice at the moment because Guaita is disenchanted with the club and has said he would like to move on,” Hodgson told Viaplay, via Daily Mail.

“A complication is that he has a year’s contract. It’s up to the club to decide, not him. He’s made it clear to everybody he doesn’t want to be here and compete with Sam Johnstone. So, Sam Johnstone is No. 1, and Remi Matthews is No. 2.”

“When you sign a contract with a club, you commit yourself to what’s needed at that club. The classic thing that’s needed is to play soccer. When you no longer want to play soccer for that club it does cause a lot of friction. I can’t physically make Guaita play but it’s not certain the club will accept his refusal to play, and they’ll let him go.”

Veteran wants La Liga return

Since his free move to Crystal Palace in 2018 from Getafe, Guaita has been the starting goalkeeper for the Eagles and has made more than 150 appearances. However, with the English manager replacing Patrick Vieira, the Spaniard saw Sam Johnstone take up the starting position at the conclusion of the previous season.

After missing out on Palace’s pre-season vacation to the United States, the seasoned veteran wants to return to Getafe in La Liga, The Guardian suggests.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sebastian Frej