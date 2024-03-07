On Thursday, Barcelona revealed a positive development regarding the fitness midfielder Pedri. It would seem that coach Xavi has faith in the midfielder’s ability to finally put his issues behind him.

Another long-term issue has surfaced for Pedri, and he may never recover to the level of success that many anticipated. After injuring his right quad, the Blaugrana star slouched onto the field at San Mames.

He didn’t need assistance leaving the field. However, he seemed distressed as he hobbled to the sidelines, with the Athletic Club supporters cheering him on. A series of fitness issues have hampered what might have been a spectacular career. To make matters worse, last weekend’s setback was only the most recent episode.

The former Golden Boy winner has failed to live up to the hype around him as a top-tier midfielder in the three years after he made his Barca debut. The 21-year-old has been dealing with a string of muscular injuries for over two years.

Therefore, his capacity to play continuously at a time is a major cause for worry over his potential to be a crucial component of the Blaugrana’s future core.

Xavi comments on the status of Pedri

Nevertheless, Pedri’s coach does not feel too concerned. Thursday, Xavi Hernandez updated the press on Pedri’s injuries with some good news at a press conference.

“What we are trying to do is prevent injuries, I think we have done an impeccable job, especially Pedri. I have already told him that it is the last injury. It is not as serious as first though. I’m sure he will come back, and he will be important. He is not the first player that this has happened to.”

Subsequently, the Spaniard dropped a hint that his player’s chronic injuries may be a psychological issue.

“No, but this is not the first time that someone has had a lot of injuries at the start of their career and then never gotten injured after that. It is not easy to manage the pressure at his young age, I think there is an issue that he has to convince himself that he will recover and will be fine.

“The important thing about Pedri is that he is OK. It’s not about returning on the day of the Clasico, nor recovering for the Euros. He doesn’t have to think about anything other than recovering 100%. We are in constant contact with Albert Luque, I have a good relationship. He’s from Terrassa just like me,” he said.

What has Barcelona set as a return date for Pedri?

Barcelona is taking a cautious approach to Pedri’s injury, and rumors have circulated that he may not play again until next year. New information from Mundo Deportivo, however, suggests things are looking up.

The injury that Pedri sustained, according to their report, was not a recurrence but rather impacted a different part of his hamstring. This almost guarantees that he will make another appearance this season.

El Clasico against Real Madrid at the tail end of April is being touted as a potential, albeit improbable, comeback date.

