If you looking for a gift for the footy fan in your life during the holidays, you can grab one of many soccer t-shirts at the World Soccer Talk TeePublic Store. Plus, until midnight PT on Thursday, December 7 (3:00 AM ET December 8), you can score up to 35% off with their holiday special.
No special promo code or anything else is needed to get the discount – the special pricing will be reflected automatically.
A variety of shirts are available in the World Soccer Talk store. You’ll find designs based on some of your favorite clubs and countries, plus more inspired by the wonderful game we all love. Plus it’s a great way to support World Soccer Talk.
You can click any image below to visit that item’s page to see more views and options.
Score soccer T-shirts for the holidays
There’s more soccer, and just about anything else you can think of, goodies to be had on TeePublic, too.
The large community of independent creators has an endless amount of cool stuff available. And it’s not just shirts – hoodies, baby apparel, mugs, stickers, wall art, and more are options for many designs.
Here are just a few of the additional great soccer products you’ll find on the site:
Shirts galore to choose from
Our line of shirts (and more) features designs inspired by teams like Liverpool, Manchester United & City, Tottenham, Barcelona, the USWNT, and more. Visit the shop today and stock up – and take advantage of the limited-time sale going on now!
We hope the holiday (and soccer) season brings you and yours plenty of joy!
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season