The broadcasting schedule for the entire 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be revealed this weekend. FOX and Telemundo will announce their complete coverage of the upcoming tournament during a telecast on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET. FOX has had exclusive English-language media rights to major FIFA tournaments since 2015.

The upcoming broadcast, which will be shot from the Telemundo Center in Miami, will feature several FOX Sports and Telemundo regulars. FOX’s Jenny Taft and Rob Stone will lead the network’s coverage of the event. Legendary sportscaster Andres Cantor is also set to feature for Spanish-language channel Telemundo.

Along with the aforementioned crew, CONCACAF and FIFA executives will be available for comment as well. Former World Cup legends are also set to be interviewed throughout the production. The live report will be a closed event, thus remaining unavailable for fans to attend.

Every game for the upcoming World Cup to be mapped out

Sunday’s show will give fans, as well as host cities, a clear idea of when and where each 2026 World Cup game will be played. This means that the opening games in each of the three nations involved will be determined.

Out of the 16 host areas already selected, tournament matches will be played across 11 different United States cities (Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle). Two Canadian cities (Toronto and Vancouver) and three Mexican cities (Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey) will also host games as well.

Along with the initial matchups, all host city allocations are set to be revealed on Sunday. From the opening game to the group stage, all the way down to the competition’s final will all be announced.

The 2026 World Cup final host city has yet to be officially revealed. However, it was previously reported that AT&T Stadium in the Dallas, Texas area will most likely be the home of the championship match. FIFA officials are remaining tight-lipped on the announcement until Sunday’s official reveal. The final game of the tournament is currently scheduled for Sunday, July 19, 2026.

FOX and Telemundo to have full schedule up by 40 matches in 2026

The 2026 World Cup is set to be the biggest tournament in the competition’s history. FIFA previously announced that the upcoming tournament will feature 48 total teams from across the world. This is an increase from 32 teams in recent World Cup competitions. As a result, the total number of games played will go up from 64 to 104.

As co-hosts, the USMNT, Canada, and Mexico have already qualified to compete at the 2026 World Cup. Nevertheless, the qualification process for all over nations has already begun in many areas.

Teams from South America, Africa, and Asia previously started their process earlier this past fall. European teams, partially due to the 2024 Euros, will be the last confederation to book their places in the 2026 tournament. The qualifying end date for UEFA is not until March of 2026. The World Cup is set to start in June.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.