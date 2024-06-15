Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has passed away at the young age of 54. The striker enjoyed a stellar career by scoring 148 goals in 542 total games with eight different clubs. He initially made his senior debut with the Gunners in May of 1988. Campbell went on to make over 200 appearances for the north London side, the most matches for a single team in his career.

The sad news regarding the former forward comes nearly two weeks after it was revealed that he was in the hospital. Campbell apparently suffered a stroke and then was dealing with kidney issues as well.

“We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness,” Arsenal posted on social media. “Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.”

Campbell helped Gunners grab 1990/91 league title

While Campbeall played a large chunk of his career with the Gunners, he also spent significant time with Everton. “Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54,” the fellow Premier League side wrote on X.

“Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game, but an incredible person as well – as anyone who ever met him will know. RIP, Super Kev.”

Campbell collected four major trophies during his time with Arsenal. A boyhood fan of the club, the striker initially joined the Gunners at the age of 15. He rose through the team’s youth ranks due to his impressive scoring statistics. In fact, Campbell guided his team to the FA Youth Cup in 1988 by scoring 61 total goals on the season.

Kevin Campbell was known for his infectious personality, and he had a great friendship with Ian Wright

After impressing as a teen, Campbell quickly moved up to the senior squad. While initially playing sparingly, the striker’s big break came during the 1990/91 season.

Alan Smith, Paul Merson, and Campbell created a potent attack up front for manager George Graham. Campbell complimented his veteran teammates by score eight goals in a 10-game span late in the campaign. The goals directly helped Arsenal win the title that year.

Star striker moved into broadcasting after playing career ended

Campbell then departed the north London side in 1995 to join Nottingham Forest. After three seasons, the striker signed on with Trabzonspor. While his previous stints were successful, the move to Turkey proved to be tough. Campbell was racially abused by the team’s own chairman during his time at the club. The incident forced the striker’s move back to England with Everton.

In total, the former forward played in over 150 total games for the Toffees. Campbell eventually finished off of impressive career with short stints at West Brom and Cardiff. His final appearance on the pitch came in 2007 and he then transitioned into broadcasting.

Campbell became just as popular as a pundit as he was a striker. The Englishman was known for his charismatic personality and humor during his time in his second career.

