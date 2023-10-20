The upcoming African Football League (AFL) quarterfinals will be streamed live via FIFA+. Set to begin on Friday, October 20th, the inaugural edition of the tournament will last for four weeks. The competition features some of the best soccer clubs in the entire continent of Africa. Soccer fans in most areas can watch the action on FIFA+. However, those in South Africa, Tanzania, and the United Kingdom can not gain access to the matches.

AFL is not a direct replacement for the CAF Champions League

Although not to be confused with the CAF Champions League, the AFL is fairly similar. Both competitions feature the top clubs in Africa. However, the newly-formed AFL will run alongside the traditional CAF Champions League tournament. The AFL was created in 2021 and will initially feature eight total teams. However, the competition will supposedly swell to include 24 clubs for the following year.

The first leg of the quarterfinals will be played between October 20th and October 22nd. After a few days off, the return legs are set to be resumed on October 24th and 25th. All of these matchups will be available on FIFA’s official video platform.

FIFA+ also has a plethora of match replays and docs

Al Ahly (Egypt), Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia), and Wydad AC (Morocco) will feature in the upcoming tournament from the northern region of Africa. The central/west division includes Enyimba FC (Nigeria), and TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo). Finally, Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa), Atletico Petroleos de Luanda (Angola), and Simba SC (Tanzania) will represent the southeast section.

FIFA+ was launched in 2022 as place where soccer fans can watch thousands of videos, including live matches. Accessing the streaming service is currently free. However, the only trade-off is the fact that the service will play relatively short advertisements before the video begins.

Along with select live games, FIFA+ also allows users to access thousands of match replays, highlights, as well as original content. This includes several full-length soccer documentaries.

First leg schedules for AFL quarterfinals:

Friday, October 20th – Simba SC vs. Al Ahly SC, 12PM (ET)

Saturday, October 21st – TP Mazembe v Esperance Sportive de Tunis, 9AM (ET)

Petroleos de Luanda vs. Mamelodi Sundowns, 10:30AM (ET)

Sunday, October 22nd – Enyimba FC vs. Wydad AC, 1PM (ET)