Ansu Fati, once hailed as Barcelona’s next prodigious talent, finds himself at a critical juncture in his career with new Blaugrana manager Hansi Flick. After a string of injuries and a disappointing loan stint at Brighton, the teenage forward’s future at Barcelona is uncertain. Fati will have one last chance to show himself in the pre-season with Flick making the decisions.

The 21-year-old’s trajectory over the past two to three years has been marred by consistent injury problems, significantly hindering his progress. His numerous absences from the Blaugrana have stopped him from becoming a regular starter despite early glimpses of excellence.

His recent stint at Brighton did little to revive his reputation, as he managed just four goals and one assist in 30 appearances. He suffered another injury that kept him out for three months.

What does Hansi Flick’s arrival mean for Fati?

The appointment of Hansi Flick, replacing Xavi Hernandez, brings a new dynamic to Barcelona’s squad. According to reports from Sport, Flick is willing to give Fati a chance to impress during pre-season. This period will be crucial for the young player, as he must demonstrate that he has overcome his injury woes and can contribute effectively to the team.

Fati’s determination to succeed at Barcelona remains unwavering. “Since I arrived here when I was 10 years old, my dream is to succeed at Barca”, he told Mundo Deportivo. “These last few years have not been easy, but it is part of football. I am 21 years old, and I have to continue growing, but I have the hope of being able to return all the love I receive from the culés.”

Despite Flick’s willingness to assess Fati, the club’s stance on his future is less optimistic. Sport’s report adds that Barcelona are keen to sell him if a suitable offer arises, though they acknowledge that only clubs in Saudi Arabia might meet their valuation.

Given his diminished market value, the Blaugrana are also considering another loan move, though a permanent transfer remains their preferred outcome. Sevilla has shown interest, but financial disagreements between the two clubs make this move unlikely.

What does Fati think?

The competition for forward positions at Barcelona is fierce. With players like Ferran Torres, Joao Felix, and Raphinha vying for game time, Fati faces a daunting challenge. He must show his fitness and surpass his competition quickly to make the squad.

Fati remains optimistic about his physical condition, asserting that he is fully fit and ready to compete. “Right now, I’m at 100%. I am working hard because I feel that you always have room for improvement. I spend many hours in the gym,” he said. “There are people who believe that Ansu is always injured, but I went two years without getting injured. Last year I played the full season and didn’t miss a game.”

This summer is pivotal for Ansu Fati. He must seize the opportunity presented by Hansi Flick’s pre-season evaluation to prove he can still be a valuable asset. The stakes are high, as failure to impress could lead to another loan move or a permanent departure from the club he has called home since childhood.

The support from Barcelona fans continues to motivate Fati. “Every day on the street I meet people who encourage me and continue to love me here. That gives me motivation and drives me to continue fighting for this club and give my best,” he said.

