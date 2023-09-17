If Paul Heckingbottom fails to improve results for Sheffield United, there has been talk of a surprising comeback for Chris Wilder.

With Heckingbottom at the helm, the Blades were able to win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship. However, due to his team’s loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the league, his position is under scrutiny for the first time this year.

The 46-year-old’s job is in jeopardy as the club are 17th in the table following four defeats and one point against Everton before the international break.

Some promising showings and late lapses have put Heckingbottom in a position where he has to find a way to win games or risk losing his job.

Chris Wilder sounded out as Heckingbottom’s replacement

The Blades’ dismal start has led to talk of replacing Paul Heckingbottom with Chris Wilder, who previously led the club.

The Daily Mail reports that since Saturday’s defeat, they have been in touch with their club legend about making a surprise return to Bramall Lane.

The club on which Wilder excelled from 2016 to 2021 reportedly made touch with him in the past regarding a possible comeback. Because of his leadership, the team was able to achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

He departed the club a year and a half later when Sheffield United were in bottom position in the league with just 14 points after 28 games. He has faced adversity, but the South Yorkshire outfit and their fans remain committed to him.

The 55-year-old is now unemployed after leaving Watford at the conclusion of his temporary contract this past summer. The player’s two spells with the Sheffield side totaled more than 100 games played.

When did Heckingbottom start with Sheffield?

Meanwhile, Heckingbottom started working at Sheffield United in 2020 as the team’s Under-23 manager. After Wilder was let go from his position at the time, he temporarily filled in. The club eventually hired Heckingbottom back as a head manager in December 2021 after a short stint with Slavisa Jokanovic.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images