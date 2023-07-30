Stewart Robson provided an exciting update in the upcoming EA Sports 24 video game saying the game will feature commentators in 3D.

The inaugural video game developed by and published by EA Sports will be released on September 29th for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo platforms.

It’s the first instalment in the series after EA cut ties with FIFA, bringing down curtains for a 30-year-old partnership. The cover for the game’s standard edition will feature Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

New Features

For video gamers, they will have a host of exciting features to look forward to. Players will be interviewed after games, whereas in career mode, the Ballon d’Or ceremony has also been introduced when the best player in the world is announced.

Gamers will also see a touchline cam and enjoy an open-bus top parade celebration if their team wins a trophy.

Rae and Robson continue to voice game

Derek Rae and Robson will continue to be the voice of the game, and the latter confirmed on the ESPN FC show that a new feature, which has never been done in a video game before, has been added.

Robson said, “Now this year, the commentators are in 3D and gamers will be able to see us in motion. Like in proper commentary, sometimes they go to the booth. So now, they are going to go to the booth, and we are going to be in 3D.”

The broadcaster also said that in preparation that they are getting special photographs done as the camera provides in-depth action and a natural feel into the game.

Apart from the iconic duo, former Arsenal and England star Alex Scott will also be involved after she became the first female voice in the game in FIFA 22.

A secondary commentary team will feature Guy Mowbray and Sue Smith.

While Mowbray has been a well-known and recognized figure on the BBC Match of the Day, Smith who played 93 times for England, regularly appears in Sky Sports.

The EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team Heroes roster includes former icons of the game including Vincent Kompany, Dimitar Berbatov, Wesley Snjeider, Carlos Tevez, and many others.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto