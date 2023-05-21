Borussia Dortmund edged closer to win the Bundesliga title for the first time since the 2011-12 season as they beat Augsburg 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The result means that Dortmund now have a two-point lead over reigning champions Bayern Munich going into the last game week of the season.

Munich open door with surprise defeat

The Die Borussen took full advantage of Bayern’s surprising 3-1 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday at the Allianz Arena as they humbled 10-man Augsburg by 3-0.

Sebastien Haller scored a brace while Julian Brandt added a third deep into stoppage time to give Dortmund a vital win, and it puts them in touching distance of reclaiming the Bundesliga title for the first time in 11 years.

Dortmund were by far the better of the two sides as they looked to take the game to the hosts right from the whistle. Augsburg goalkeeper Tomas Koubek denied Sebastian Haller early on as Dortmund gathered early momentum.

The visitors repeatedly cut open their opponents with fine passing and brilliant wing play but couldn’t get the opening goal despite several clear-cut opportunities.

Augsburg were then reduced to ten men in the 38th minute when Felix Uduokhai was given his marching order he brought down Donyell Malen, who was through on goal.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the hosts held on to keep it goalless going into the halftime whistle.

Haller breaks the deadlock

Haller finally opened the scoring in the 58th minute when he took advantage of sloppy Augsburg defending to grab a loose ball in the box before thumping his finish in the far post.

The 28-year-old then made it 2-0 with the simplest of finishes when Koubek could only parry Marco Reus’ effort straight onto the path of the striker.

Brandt then made it 3-0 deep into stoppage time with a wonderful left-footed finish to give his side the three points.

Dortmund now host Mainz in front of their home crowd knowing a win will secure the Bundesliga title. A draw or a loss would also give them the title in case Bayern fail to beat Koln next Saturday.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Kirchner-Media