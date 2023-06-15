Manchester United has reportedly entered the race to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana alongside Chelsea. The Blues have even supposedly been in contact with Inter regarding Onana and other players in recent weeks.

The Guardian is now claiming that United is exploring the possibility to bring Onana to Old Trafford. David De Gea has been the club’s number one keeper since 2011, but is now officially out of contract. Team brass is still currently negotiating De Gea’s return on a fresh contract. However, the Red Devils would want the Spaniard to lower his wage demands to remain with the team. The keeper has reportedly been on $475,000 per week at United.

Porto’s Diogo Costa is also being linked with the Red Devils as well. The Portuguese international is widely seen as the next big star at his position. Striking a deal with Porto could be difficult though. The club’s asking price for Costa is reportedly over $80 million.

Chelsea and United see Onana as goalkeeping replacement

Chelsea will almost certainly target a new goalkeeper this summer as well. The Blues have been utilizing both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy in recent years. Nevertheless, it seems as if only one of these shot-stoppers will remain on the roster next season. Kepa is the most likely keeper to stay in west London. Mendy has been linked French clubs Monaco and Nice in recent weeks.

Onana only just joined Inter last year. The former Ajax star arrived to the Italian giants on a free transfer. However, his future is in the air at the moment. In fact, Inter has supposedly already contacted Brentford over the availability of David Raya. The Bees are willing to part ways with the 27-year-old Spanish keeper, but currently want around $50 million.

Domino effect likely in coming weeks

Raya is also being chased by Tottenham Hotspur as well. Spurs have even already reportedly agreed personal terms with the keeper. There could be a massive goalkeeping domino effect this summer as soon as one of these players changes clubs.

