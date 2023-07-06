After setting several records during his time at Chelsea, Cesar Azpilicueta has decided to leave the club and join Atletico Madrid. Even though the club captain still had a year remaining on his contract, a move to the Spanish capital was finalized.

After 11 years of dedication, the Blues agreed to let the 33-year-old go on good terms. Since joining Chelsea in 2014, the defender has made more than 500 games, the most of any player not born in England, and has helped the club win many trophies, including the UEFA Champions League and two Premier League titles.

The departure of Azpilicueta from Chelsea follows the £125 million combined sales of Mason Mount and Kai Havertz. In addition to N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Edouard Mendy sealing a move to Saudi Arabia, the Stamford Bridge outfit has seen the departures of Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City and Ruben Lofuts-Cheek to AC Milan.

What will Cesar Azpilicueta make in his salary at Atletico Madrid?

Atletico Madrid courted Cesar Azpilicueta last summer. However, he decided to stay in London instead and sign a contract extension with Chelsea. After Serie A giants Inter made significant progress toward signing the 33-year-old this summer, the Colocheros re-entered the race.

As a result, this summer, Simeone’s squad made a smart move and secured the services of the Spanish defender. The veteran has agreed to a one-year contract until June 2024, with an option for a one-year extension. His salary, though, remains a mystery for now.

There have been rumors, though, that his wages will be comparable to what he made in London. The former Chelsea captain reportedly made around $12 million annually, as reported by the Evening Standard.

This would translate to a monthly salary of around $1 million, or nearly $230,000 per week. To put it in perspective, that’s approximately $46,000 every day, or around $5,700 each hour or $96 per minute.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images