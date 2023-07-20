Germany’s undying love for and commitment to the beautiful game is on full display in the Bundesliga. Since its inception in 1963, it has grown to become one of the most prestigious football tournaments in the world.

In addition to its star players, promising young players, and innovative coaching, the Bundesliga is famous for its electric crowds. Reasons for this include low ticket costs and the prevalence of standing terraces, both of which foster a diverse and welcoming fan base.

Bundesliga at all-time high in ticket demand

The Bundesliga and the second division continue to draw record numbers. These clubs have some of the most devoted fan communities in all of sports. That much was clear last season. The DFL reported record number of ticket sales. In the 2022/23 season, German clubs sold 19,755,465 tickets.

It was an almost 4% increase from the previous record set in the 2016–17 season (19,049,362). Statistics have always been derived from the total number of tickets distributed, which includes both free and paid admission.

Even Bundesliga 2 in high ticket demand

For the first time since the COVID-19 epidemic, all 612 games in the two main leagues happened without limitations on spectators in the 2022-23 season. The top division sold a total of 12,976,427 tickets. That equates to an average of 42,407 people attending each game.

This is comparable to the average of 42,738 sold in the final season before the epidemic (2018-2019). This means that in 2022-23, the Bundesliga will continue to sell more tickets on average than any other European league.

Ticket sales for 2. Bundesliga games have up dramatically from the pre-COVID period. Fans set an all-time high for attendance in the second division, too. The league sold 6,779,038 tickets, or an average of 22,154 per game. This represents a growth of about 17% compared to the previous season.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Pictures