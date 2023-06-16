Former United States men’s national team star Carlos Bocanegra has reportedly removed himself from consideration for the Rangers job. The Scottish outfit was interested in hiring Bocanegra as its next director of football. Nevertheless, it seems as if the former defender will remain with Atlanta United as Technical Director and Vice President for now.

Football Insider claims that Bocanegra recently interviewed for the potential position with Rangers. However, the former Rangers player has now declined the opportunity with the team. The defender previously played for the Scottish giants from 2011 to 2013.

Bocanegra previously spent two seasons with Rangers

Rangers finished second in the Scottish Premiership during Bocanegra’s only full season with the team. Nevertheless, the club was liquidated following the campaign and Bocanegra soon departed. Rangers had to essentially start from scratch in 2012 following the financial crisis.

The Scottish club has been on the search for a new sporting director since Ross Wilson departed in April. Wilson left Rangers to join Premier League side Nottingham Forest. His official title with the East Midlands club is chief football officer. Nevertheless, Rangers will have to move on to different targets.

Former USMNT star key part of Atlanta’s success

Atlanta first hired Bocanegra in early 2015, soon after his playing career ended with former Major League Soccer outfit Chivas USA. Oddly enough, Chivas also endured financial difficulties in Bocanegra’s final season with the team. The club folded following the completion of the 2014 campaign.

The former USMNT defender worked a key role at Atlanta United since arriving. The club only officially joined MLS in 2017, but the Five Stripes collected the MLS Cup title in just their second season in the top flight. Atlanta won the U.S. Open Cup and the Campeones Cup in 2019 as well. The MLS title was the city of Atlanta’s first major sports championship since 1995.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire