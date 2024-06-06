Birmingham City recently announced the hiring of Spurs assistant coach Chris Davies as manager. Davies will take control of a dysfunctional BCFC team that suffered relegation from the Championship this season.

Davies beat several candidates to earn the job as Birmingham City manager, inking a four-year deal with the Blues on Thursday. He reportedly beat Frank Lampard and ex-Stoke City boss Alex Neil for the job.

“I am proud and honored to be the manager of Birmingham City,” Davies said in a statement. “As soon as I spoke with Tom, Garry, Tom Brady, and other board members it was clear to me how passionate and committed the board and all of the Football Leadership Team are to bringing success to this club.”

Birmingham City appointment is important for Davies

Davies’ appointment is a move by Birmingham City to bring attractive, enterprising soccer back to St. Andrew’s. He learned a lot under Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou and is a rising manager several Championship-level teams are interested in. He rejected a job offer from mid-table Swansea City in December.

“Chris is an outstanding individual, he’s done some fantastic work with us in the last season and as I’ve said before, that will attract attention, so it’s no surprise to me that a club of Birmingham City’s stature has shown an interest in him,” Postecoglou told London media. “I’d like to thank Chris for all his hard work, and we wish him all the best.”

The club wanted consistency in their management. The failure of Wayne Rooney’s ‘no fear tactics’ and a stagnant offense doomed Birmingham City towards the end of the season. Davies is young, with experience as a former academy player and years of experience assisting the likes of Postecoglou and Brendan Rodgers.

He helped Rodgers build the pass-heavy, possession-focused style of play at Swansea. It helped the Swans achieve promotion and relative success in the Premier League. He’s an avid learner of the game, and Birmingham City wants to see his hiring play out like Kieran McKenna’s at Ipswich.

Of course, there are many questions Birmingham City must answer before Davies leads Birmingham City into League One. 11 of the team’s 29-man squad will see their contract expire this coming June. BCFC is still wading through financial debt and will have to sell key players to help rebuild their squad.

Birmingham City has exciting future in tow

Birmingham City has not played in League One for over 30 years. That leads to considerable gloom in and around the club. Regardless, the Tom Brady-led ownership is still making strides forward.

Birmingham City is planning to build a 62,000-seat stadium ready in time for the 2029/30 season. The project will cost around $2-3 million dollars. Officials plan on building state-of-the-art grounds for the academy and women’s teams after years of neglect.

There’s also a lot of money allocated towards transfers. The new Knighthead ownership is optimistic about staying active in the transfer window without falling into the debt of its predecessors. Birmingham City will reportedly target a goalkeeper, several midfielders, and a goalscoring forward for their approaching 24/25 campaign.

