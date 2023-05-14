As per reports from English media outlet Mirror, Liverpool are favorites to sign Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in a deal worth around £70m.

Fellow rivals Manchester United and Arsenal are also reportedly believed to be interested in the player. Still, the Argentine World Cup winner is ready to commit his future to the Merseyside giants.

Mac Allister has been the mainstay of the Brighton side, who have had a brilliant season and are pushing for a place in Europe come at the end of the season.

Mac Allister had a great World Cup

The 24-year-old also had a brilliant World Cup last year in Qatar, helping his national side to their first triumph in the competition since 1986.

After a disappointing season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would like to build on the squad in the summer transfer window.

It is believed that the German manager would like to bring in three quality additions in midfield, with the likes of James Milner, Naby Kieta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all heading towards the exit.

Milner is believed to be joining Brighton on a free transfer.

Brighton are also believed to have started to find a replacement for Mac Allister. Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Seagulls are close to a verbal agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud as a free agent.

Brighton expecting player turnover

A £30m deal to sign Watford striker Joao Pedro has already been confirmed as manager Roberto De Zerbi has admitted to lose some key players in the summer.

Mac Allister would fit straight into the Liverpool midfield with the player capable of playing on either side of the park, as a pivot or an attacking midfielder just behind a lone striker.

Mac Allister is equally comfortable in playing a 4-2-3-1, the similar system deployed at Brighton and also fits in at ease in a 4-3-3 that helped Argentina triumph in Qatar. Moreover, he is equally adept at set-pieces and has already scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season.

The report also claims that bringing in the Argentine is the perfect option after missing out on Jude Bellingham, the Dortmund midfielder who is now a favorite to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.

